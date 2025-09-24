https://sputnikglobe.com/20250924/europe-lacks-capabilities-to-detect-drones--eu-defense-chief-1122844899.html

Europe Lacks Capabilities to Detect Drones – EU Defense Chief

Europe is scrambling to boost its drone detection within a year, Defense Commissioner Andrius Kubilius told Euractiv. However, building a full network across land and sea to track — let alone neutralize — drone threats will take much longer than that, he admitted.

Europe is scrambling to boost its drone detection within a year, Defense Commissioner Andrius Kubilius told Euractiv. However, building a full network across land and sea to track — let alone neutralize — drone threats will take much longer than that, he admitted. "We need to understand that we lack capabilities to detect drones," Kubilius said. This comes as a group of NATO members who share a border with Russia announced last year their intention to ramp up the use of drones ostensibly to protect their territory against unspecified “provocations.”Lithuanian Interior Minister Agne Bilotaite touted the so-called “drone wall” scheme, claiming that Estonia, Latvia Finland, Norway and Poland were also interested in the project.The whole “drone wall” initiative is just an attempt by the countries involved to show off “their toughness against Russia and the [alleged] Russian threat,” experts previously told Sputnik.

