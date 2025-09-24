https://sputnikglobe.com/20250924/thesis-that-ukraine-can-reclaim-anything-is-mistake--kremlin-spox-1122845714.html

Thesis That Ukraine Can Reclaim Anything is Mistake – Kremlin Spox

Thesis That Ukraine Can Reclaim Anything is Mistake – Kremlin Spox

Sputnik International

The claim that Ukraine can supposedly "win back something" is false and the situation at the front line speaks for itself, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

2025-09-24T10:36+0000

2025-09-24T10:36+0000

2025-09-24T10:42+0000

world

dmitry peskov

volodymyr zelensky

donald trump

ukraine

russia

general assembly

us

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/13/1122648612_0:28:3068:1754_1920x0_80_0_0_f6e20712aedb3c7a2ce712686a901f44.jpg

Other statements by Peskov: "As far as we understand, President Trump's statements were made after communicating with Zelensky and, most likely, under the influence of the vision that Zelensky outlined," Peskov said."This vision is in complete contrast to our understanding of the current situation," Peskov said."We will also have the opportunity to convey our position to the US side, and this will be done by our Foreign Minister Lavrov, who will meet with his counterpart in New York on the sidelines of the General Assembly," Peskov said."The administration [of US President Donald Trump] is now generally so business-oriented. And, of course, it cannot fail to understand the benefits of this possible bilateral trade and economic cooperation with Russia. We remain open to this," Peskov told reporters."Impasses in our relations that have formed over the past decades under previous administrations are really very serious, and they make it difficult to move forward," Peskov said."The situation around Ukraine now differs from the spring of 2022, and Kiev's position has become much worse," Peskov said.

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine can reclaim, mistake, dmitry peskov, front line