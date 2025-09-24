Thesis That Ukraine Can Reclaim Anything is Mistake – Kremlin Spox
10:36 GMT 24.09.2025 (Updated: 10:42 GMT 24.09.2025)
© AP Photo / Julia Demaree NikhinsonVolodymyr Zelensky listens during a meeting with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House, Monday, Aug. 18, 2025, in Washington
The claim that Ukraine can supposedly "win back something" is false and the situation at the front line speaks for itself, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
Other statements by Peskov:
Trump made new statements regarding the Ukrainian situation after his conversation with Zelensky—apparently influenced by his perspective
"As far as we understand, President Trump's statements were made after communicating with Zelensky and, most likely, under the influence of the vision that Zelensky outlined," Peskov said.
Zelensky's view of the situation around Ukraine contrasts with Russia's
"This vision is in complete contrast to our understanding of the current situation," Peskov said.
Lavrov will convey Russia's position on Ukraine to American side at meeting with Rubio
"We will also have the opportunity to convey our position to the US side, and this will be done by our Foreign Minister Lavrov, who will meet with his counterpart in New York on the sidelines of the General Assembly," Peskov said.
Russia remains open to establishing cooperation with the US
"The administration [of US President Donald Trump] is now generally so business-oriented. And, of course, it cannot fail to understand the benefits of this possible bilateral trade and economic cooperation with Russia. We remain open to this," Peskov told reporters.
The process of normalizing relations between Russia and the US is progressing much more slowly than desired
"Impasses in our relations that have formed over the past decades under previous administrations are really very serious, and they make it difficult to move forward," Peskov said.
The situation around Ukraine now is different from the spring of 2022; Ukraine's position has become much worse
"The situation around Ukraine now differs from the spring of 2022, and Kiev's position has become much worse," Peskov said.