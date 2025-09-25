https://sputnikglobe.com/20250925/putin-speaks-at-world-atomic-week-international-forum-1122849584.html

Putin Speaks at World Atomic Week International Forum

The international World Atomic Week forum, the largest event dedicated to the nuclear and related industries and timed to the 80th anniversary of Russia's nuclear industry, opens in Moscow at the VDNKh amusement park.

Sputnik is live as Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at the World Atomic Week forum in Moscow. Leaders and representatives of around 100 countries are taking part in the event, including Armenia, Belarus, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Myanmar, Niger, and Uzbekistan. International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi is also attending the event.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to stay updated!

