https://sputnikglobe.com/20250925/which-countries-have-recognized-palestine-1122855056.html

Which Countries Have Recognized Palestine?

Which Countries Have Recognized Palestine?

Sputnik International

On Monday, Andorra, Belgium, Luxembourg, Malta, San Marino, and France officially recognized the State of Palestine at a conference held alongside the UN General Assembly in New York. This follows similar recognition from Australia, the UK, Canada, and Portugal on September 21. Palestine is now recognized by over 150 countries.

2025-09-25T13:16+0000

2025-09-25T13:16+0000

2025-09-25T13:16+0000

multimedia

palestinians

palestine

andorra

belgium

the united nations (un)

un general assembly

un security council (unsc)

infographic

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/19/1122858915_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_b8ea3dee081ca0f7fa757eef0d855d1d.png

Palestinian statehood is now recognized by over 150 countries.Before that, 147 of the 193 UN member states, including Russia, had recognized Palestine. Russia maintains that a Middle East peace settlement can only be achieved through existing UN Security Council resolutions, with a Palestinian state based on the pre-1967 borders and East Jerusalem as its capital.The 1947 UN General Assembly resolution called for the creation of two states—Jewish and Arab—on former British Mandate territory.But Israel occupied the whole of Palestine in a series of wars, including West Jerusalem which had been granted to the Palestinians.Take a look at Sputnik’s infographic for more details:

palestine

andorra

belgium

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

un general assembly, un general assembly in new york, recognized palestine