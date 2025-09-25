https://sputnikglobe.com/20250925/which-countries-have-recognized-palestine-1122855056.html
Which Countries Have Recognized Palestine?
On Monday, Andorra, Belgium, Luxembourg, Malta, San Marino, and France officially recognized the State of Palestine at a conference held alongside the UN General Assembly in New York. This follows similar recognition from Australia, the UK, Canada, and Portugal on September 21. Palestine is now recognized by over 150 countries.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/19/1122858915_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_b8ea3dee081ca0f7fa757eef0d855d1d.png
Palestinian statehood is now recognized by over 150 countries.Before that, 147 of the 193 UN member states, including Russia, had recognized Palestine. Russia maintains that a Middle East peace settlement can only be achieved through existing UN Security Council resolutions, with a Palestinian state based on the pre-1967 borders and East Jerusalem as its capital.The 1947 UN General Assembly resolution called for the creation of two states—Jewish and Arab—on former British Mandate territory.But Israel occupied the whole of Palestine in a series of wars, including West Jerusalem which had been granted to the Palestinians.Take a look at Sputnik’s infographic for more details:
