Delegation From Russia Holds Talks With Shanghai-Based Lithium-Ion Battery Manufacturer
A business meeting took place in Shanghai between the Moscow delegation and the leadership of the company "Ge Pai," which conducts the full cycle of lithium-ion battery production.
The parties agreed on cooperation to develop Moscow's production capacity in this area, according to the press service of the Department of Investment and Industrial Policy of Moscow.
"China has significant experience in implementing projects related to the production and processing of lithium-ion batteries. For Moscow, which is actively developing the electric vehicle market, cooperation with partners producing key components for electric transport is especially relevant. Joint projects with China will combine expertise and accelerate the development of the industry, particularly in the area of recycling used products," said Olga Vidanova, Deputy Head of the Department of Investment and Industrial Policy of Moscow.
Chinese partners expressed interest in implementing projects in Moscow, particularly in the localization of lithium-ion battery recycling production within the city.
Additionally, the parties discussed prospects for collaboration in the fields of biotechnology, medical equipment manufacturing, and elevator production. A separate focus of the negotiations was personnel exchange.
"We see Moscow as a reliable partner for high-tech industrial cooperation. China leads the world in the production and export of lithium-ion batteries, and we are ready to offer the city our expertise and experience in this field. Projects related to the localization of our battery recycling production in Moscow are of particular interest to us. Furthermore, we are ready to invest in other promising industrial projects in the city, particularly in the development of enterprises in biotechnology, medical equipment, and elevator manufacturing," said Zhang Zhengyuan, Deputy General Director of "Ge Pai."
The business meeting was held as part of the visit by Moscow industrial enterprises to the 25th China International Industry Fair (CIIF). Moscow companies' participation in the event was organized by the "Mosprom" Export, Industry, and Investment Support Center. The center’s specialists support Moscow companies at every stage of entering the foreign market—from analysis to organizing B2B and B2G meetings with potential partners.