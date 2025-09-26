https://sputnikglobe.com/20250926/delegation-from-russia-holds-talks-with-shanghai-based-lithium-ion-battery-manufacturer-1122867402.html

Delegation From Russia Holds Talks With Shanghai-Based Lithium-Ion Battery Manufacturer

A business meeting took place in Shanghai between the Moscow delegation and the leadership of the company "Ge Pai," which conducts the full cycle of...

The parties agreed on cooperation to develop Moscow's production capacity in this area, according to the press service of the Department of Investment and Industrial Policy of Moscow.Chinese partners expressed interest in implementing projects in Moscow, particularly in the localization of lithium-ion battery recycling production within the city. Additionally, the parties discussed prospects for collaboration in the fields of biotechnology, medical equipment manufacturing, and elevator production. A separate focus of the negotiations was personnel exchange.The business meeting was held as part of the visit by Moscow industrial enterprises to the 25th China International Industry Fair (CIIF). Moscow companies' participation in the event was organized by the "Mosprom" Export, Industry, and Investment Support Center. The center’s specialists support Moscow companies at every stage of entering the foreign market—from analysis to organizing B2B and B2G meetings with potential partners.

