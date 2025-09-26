https://sputnikglobe.com/20250926/former-fbi-director-comey-faces-up-to-five-years-in-prison-1122862866.html
Former FBI Director Comey Faces Up to Five Years in Prison
Former FBI Director Comey Faces Up to Five Years in Prison
Sputnik International
Former FBI Director James Comey, who has been charged with making a false statement and obstruction of justice, faces up to five years behind bars, the US Department of Justice said in a statement.
2025-09-26T05:20+0000
2025-09-26T05:20+0000
2025-09-26T05:20+0000
us
james comey
authorities
prison
investigation
sentence
americas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101674/52/1016745232_0:0:1300:731_1920x0_80_0_0_5c162b1f1381646d3643aa633f55958a.jpg
ABC previously reported that Comey had been indicted on two counts: making false statements and obstruction of justice. Comey said he is innocent and is ready to prove it in court. CNN journalist Kaitlan Collins later reported that Comey is expected to surrender to authorities on Friday.Following the 2016 presidential election, US authorities launched an investigation into allegations of "collusion" between Donald Trump and Russia, relying on a dossier from former UK intelligence officer Christopher Steele, but ultimately found no evidence to support the claims.A CIA review concluded in July that the 2016 Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA) on the alleged Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election campaign was conducted with anomalies, such as excessive involvement of agency heads, namely then-CIA Director John Brennan, Comey, and then-DNI chief James Clapper.The DNI said in August that the ICA from was based on false information, including the Steele Dossier, as part of a smear campaign against Donald Trump. The claims led to politicized investigations, arrests, and heightened tensions between the US and Russia.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20210216/email-reveals-fbi-chief-comey-approved-trump-surveillance-despite-inability-to-verify-russia-claims-1082096230.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101674/52/1016745232_31:0:1207:882_1920x0_80_0_0_20e1a6b42d50d5d38ad8a0dab9e1ba75.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
former fbi director james comey, maximum penalties, federal crimes, five years in prison, obstruction of justice,
former fbi director james comey, maximum penalties, federal crimes, five years in prison, obstruction of justice,
Former FBI Director Comey Faces Up to Five Years in Prison
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Former FBI Director James Comey, who has been charged with making a false statement and obstruction of justice, faces up to five years behind bars, the US Department of Justice said in a statement.
ABC previously reported that Comey had been indicted on two counts: making false statements and obstruction of justice. Comey said he is innocent and is ready to prove it in court. CNN journalist Kaitlan Collins later reported that Comey is expected to surrender to authorities on Friday.
"If convicted, Comey faces up to five years in prison. Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors," the Department of Justice said.
Following the 2016 presidential election, US authorities launched an investigation into allegations of "collusion" between Donald Trump and Russia, relying on a dossier from former UK intelligence officer Christopher Steele, but ultimately found no evidence to support the claims.
A CIA review concluded in July that the 2016 Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA) on the alleged Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election campaign was conducted with anomalies, such as excessive involvement of agency heads, namely then-CIA Director John Brennan, Comey, and then-DNI chief James Clapper.
The DNI said in August that the ICA from was based on false information, including the Steele Dossier, as part of a smear campaign against Donald Trump. The claims led to politicized investigations, arrests, and heightened tensions between the US and Russia.
16 February 2021, 19:28 GMT