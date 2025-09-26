https://sputnikglobe.com/20250926/former-fbi-director-comey-faces-up-to-five-years-in-prison-1122862866.html

Former FBI Director Comey Faces Up to Five Years in Prison

Former FBI Director Comey Faces Up to Five Years in Prison

Former FBI Director James Comey, who has been charged with making a false statement and obstruction of justice, faces up to five years behind bars, the US Department of Justice said in a statement.

ABC previously reported that Comey had been indicted on two counts: making false statements and obstruction of justice. Comey said he is innocent and is ready to prove it in court. CNN journalist Kaitlan Collins later reported that Comey is expected to surrender to authorities on Friday.Following the 2016 presidential election, US authorities launched an investigation into allegations of "collusion" between Donald Trump and Russia, relying on a dossier from former UK intelligence officer Christopher Steele, but ultimately found no evidence to support the claims.A CIA review concluded in July that the 2016 Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA) on the alleged Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election campaign was conducted with anomalies, such as excessive involvement of agency heads, namely then-CIA Director John Brennan, Comey, and then-DNI chief James Clapper.The DNI said in August that the ICA from was based on false information, including the Steele Dossier, as part of a smear campaign against Donald Trump. The claims led to politicized investigations, arrests, and heightened tensions between the US and Russia.

