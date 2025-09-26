https://sputnikglobe.com/20250926/iran-russia-sign-agreement-to-build-4-power-units-worth-25bln---aeoi-1122867095.html

Iran, Russia Sign Agreement to Build 4 Power Units Worth $25Bln – AEOI

ran and Russia have signed a $25 billion agreement to build four nuclear power plants in Iran's southern Hormozgan province, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said on Friday.

"Iran Hormoz and its contractor Rosatom signed a $25 billion agreement to build four modern third-generation nuclear power plants in the Sirik region of Hormoznan," the AEOI wrote on Telegram.

