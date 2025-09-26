https://sputnikglobe.com/20250926/russian-army-takes-control-of-yunakovka-in-sumy-region-1122866387.html

Russian Army Takes Control of Yunakovka in Sumy Region

Russian Army Takes Control of Yunakovka in Sumy Region

Sputnik International

The Russian forces took control of the village of Yunakovka in the Sumy region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

2025-09-26T09:46+0000

2025-09-26T09:46+0000

2025-09-26T09:47+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

ukraine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/1f/1122160966_0:0:3143:1768_1920x0_80_0_0_598a1fd84b0da0b1af67c49d5efa90d6.jpg

"Over the past week, units of the Sever [North] group of forces, during offensive operations, advanced deep into enemy defenses in the Sumy region and liberated the village of Yunakovka in the Sumy region," the ministry said in a statement.Additionally, the Russian Black Sea Fleet forces have destroyed 23 unmanned boats over the past week, the statement read.Russian troops have also carried out one massive and six group strikes on Ukrainian defense industry complex enterprises, transport and energy infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian armed forces, and ammunition depots, the ministry said.

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian army, russian special military operation in ukraine, yunakovka in sumy region