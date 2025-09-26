https://sputnikglobe.com/20250926/russian-army-takes-control-of-yunakovka-in-sumy-region-1122866387.html
Russian Army Takes Control of Yunakovka in Sumy Region
The Russian forces took control of the village of Yunakovka in the Sumy region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"Over the past week, units of the Sever [North] group of forces, during offensive operations, advanced deep into enemy defenses in the Sumy region and liberated the village of Yunakovka in the Sumy region," the ministry said in a statement.Additionally, the Russian Black Sea Fleet forces have destroyed 23 unmanned boats over the past week, the statement read.Russian troops have also carried out one massive and six group strikes on Ukrainian defense industry complex enterprises, transport and energy infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian armed forces, and ammunition depots, the ministry said.
Russian Army Takes Control of Yunakovka in Sumy Region
09:46 GMT 26.09.2025 (Updated: 09:47 GMT 26.09.2025)
