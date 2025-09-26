Terrorist Attacks on Nord Stream Pipelines

In this picture provided by Swedish Coast Guard, a small release from Nord Stream 2 is seen, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022

In this picture provided by Swedish Coast Guard, the gas leak in the Baltic Sea from Nord Stream photographed from the Coast Guard's aircraft on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2022

The gas leak location on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. On September 26, Nord Stream 2 AG reported an emergency on one of the strands of Nord Stream 2 in Danish waters near the island of Bornholm, accompanied by a sharp drop in pressure. For editorial use only. No archiving, commercial use, or advertising campaigns allowed.

The gas leak location on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. On September 26, Nord Stream 2 AG reported an emergency on one of the strands of Nord Stream 2 in Danish waters near the island of Bornholm, accompanied by a sharp drop in pressure. For editorial use only. No archiving, commercial use, or advertising campaigns allowed.

© Photo : Danish Defence Command

In this picture provided by Swedish Coast Guard, the gas leak in the Baltic Sea from Nord Stream photographed from the Coast Guard's aircraft on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2022

© Photo : Swedish Coast Guard

In this picture provided by Swedish Coast Guard, a small release from Nord Stream 2 is seen, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022

© Photo : Swedish Coast Guard

1.2.3.