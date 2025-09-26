Terrorist Attacks on Nord Stream Pipelines

Nord Stream (1224 km) and Nord Stream 2 (1200 km) are gas pipelines from Russia to Europe, running under the Baltic Sea, allowing gas supplies to bypass transit countries.
In October 2022, Swedish newspaper Expressen published the first footage of damage to the Nord Stream pipelines. An underwater drone recorded significant damage to the pipeline.
The gas leak location on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. On September 26, Nord Stream 2 AG reported an emergency on one of the strands of Nord Stream 2 in Danish waters near the island of Bornholm, accompanied by a sharp drop in pressure. For editorial use only. No archiving, commercial use, or advertising campaigns allowed.
Vladimir Putin, in an interview with Tucker Carlson in February 2024 explained who blew up the Nord Stream pipeline
Tucker Carlson: "Who blew up Nord Stream?"
Vladimir Putin: "You, for sure" (laughs).
Tucker Carlson: "I was busy that day. I did not blow up Nord Stream. Thank you, though."
Vladimir Putin: "You personally may have an alibi, but the CIA has no such alibi."