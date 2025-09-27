https://sputnikglobe.com/20250927/eu-fanning-drone-wall-hysteria-to-justify-military-spending---russian-foreign-ministry-1122873924.html

EU Fanning 'Drone Wall' Hysteria to Justify Military Spending - Russian Foreign Ministry

Hysteria surrounding the alleged drone incursion into the European Union and its "drone wall" project is being inflated to justify increased military spending

"It is obvious that 'hysteria' fanned by the EU members around the incursion of drones into the EU territory and the announcement of defense projects with big names pursue only one goal, which is to justify to the public why they are increasing military spending in Europe at the expense of socio-economic projects and the decreasing standard of living," he said.EU Commissioner for Defense and Space Andrius Kubilius earlier said that the European Union's project to build a "drone wall" along the bloc's eastern border will also include anti-mobility means on the ground and maritime defenses.On September 18, Reuters reported that Kubilius was due to discuss with the EU military leadership the building of a "drone wall" along the bloc's eastern border. On Monday, US media reported that seven EU states, representatives of Ukraine, and the European Commission would discuss on Friday the acceleration of the creation of the so-called "drone wall," while Slovakia and Hungary had not been invited to the videoconference.

