EU Fanning 'Drone Wall' Hysteria to Justify Military Spending - Russian Foreign Ministry
© Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky/
Subscribe
Hysteria surrounding the alleged drone incursion into the European Union and its "drone wall" project is being inflated to justify increased military spending, Vladislav Maslennikov, chief of the Department of European Issues at the Russian Foreign Ministry, told Sputnik.
"It is obvious that 'hysteria' fanned by the EU members around the incursion of drones into the EU territory and the announcement of defense projects with big names pursue only one goal, which is to justify to the public why they are increasing military spending in Europe at the expense of socio-economic projects and the decreasing standard of living," he said.
Maslennikov said there was no clarity regarding the length of the proposed "drone wall" and warned that personal ambitions and political games of the ruling elites in the EU would ultimately lead "not to a decrease, but to an increase in military and political tensions in our continent."
EU Commissioner for Defense and Space Andrius Kubilius earlier said that the European Union's project to build a "drone wall" along the bloc's eastern border will also include anti-mobility means on the ground and maritime defenses.
"The drone wall, we see it as part of a bigger project, which now is called the Eastern Flank Watch, which has three components. What they call a ground wall is what some countries are developing as so-called anti-mobility means on the borders. Then the drone wall—how to stop what we have seen in recent times [drone incidents in Poland, Denmark, and Romania]. The last one is what we can call again, very symbolically, a maritime wall," Kubilius said at a joint press briefing with Finnish Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen in Helsinki.
On September 18, Reuters reported that Kubilius was due to discuss with the EU military leadership the building of a "drone wall" along the bloc's eastern border. On Monday, US media reported that seven EU states, representatives of Ukraine, and the European Commission would discuss on Friday the acceleration of the creation of the so-called "drone wall," while Slovakia and Hungary had not been invited to the videoconference.