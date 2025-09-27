International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250927/lavrov-holds-press-conference-following-his-unga-address-1122874224.html
Lavrov Holds Press Conference Following His UNGA Address
Lavrov Holds Press Conference Following His UNGA Address
Sputnik International
Russia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov holds a press conference after addressing the United Nations General Assembly in New York, the US.
2025-09-27T16:52+0000
2025-09-27T16:52+0000
world
russia
new york
united nations general assembly
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/11/1119408760_0:0:3082:1734_1920x0_80_0_0_a302e83478bcdef8cffb6e075ef25ee2.jpg
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from New York, the United States, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is holding a press conference following his speech at the United Nations General Assembly session on Saturday, September 27.Earlier this week, Lavrov held multiple meetings on the UNGA sidelines, including with the representatives of India, South Korea, Venezuela, Brazil, Yemen, and others. Follow Sputnik's live broadcast!
russia
new york
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
Russian FM Lavrov holds press conference on UNGA sidelines
Sputnik International
Russian FM Lavrov holds press conference on UNGA sidelines
2025-09-27T16:52+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/11/1119408760_14:0:2745:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_423514a100ee6c71e3fab7762586134f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, sergey lavrov, un, press conference
russia, sergey lavrov, un, press conference

Lavrov Holds Press Conference Following His UNGA Address

16:52 GMT 27.09.2025
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrives at a news conference following United Nations Security Council sessions at the UN headquarters in New York, the United States.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrives at a news conference following United Nations Security Council sessions at the UN headquarters in New York, the United States. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.09.2025
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
The United Nations General Assembly 80th Session is taking place in New York City, the US, on September 23-29.
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from New York, the United States, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is holding a press conference following his speech at the United Nations General Assembly session on Saturday, September 27.
Earlier this week, Lavrov held multiple meetings on the UNGA sidelines, including with the representatives of India, South Korea, Venezuela, Brazil, Yemen, and others.
Follow Sputnik's live broadcast!
© Ruptly
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала