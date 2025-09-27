https://sputnikglobe.com/20250927/lavrov-holds-press-conference-following-his-unga-address-1122874224.html
Russia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov holds a press conference after addressing the United Nations General Assembly in New York, the US.
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from New York, the United States, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is holding a press conference following his speech at the United Nations General Assembly session on Saturday, September 27.Earlier this week, Lavrov held multiple meetings on the UNGA sidelines, including with the representatives of India, South Korea, Venezuela, Brazil, Yemen, and others. Follow Sputnik's live broadcast!
