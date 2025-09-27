https://sputnikglobe.com/20250927/lavrov-russia-has-no-plans-to-attack-nato-but-will-repulse-any-aggression-decisively-1122876855.html
Lavrov: Russia Has No Plans to Attack NATO, But Will Repulse Any Aggression Decisively
The Russian foreign minister made the comments in a speech to the United Nations General Assembly Saturday addressing a wide range of topics.
NATO is continuing its eastward expansion, moving closer to Russia's borders, "despite assurances given to Soviet leaders not to advance 'one inch east'. Furthermore, threats to use force against Russia, which is basically being accused of planning to attack NATO and EU countries, are being heard with increasing frequency," Foreign Minister Lavrov said.Russia remains open to negotiations on resolving the Ukrainian crisis by eliminating its "root causes," Lavrov said, emphasizing that "Russia's security and vital interests must be reliably guaranteed," and that "the rights of Russian and Russian-speaking people in the territories remaining under Kiev's control must be restored and fully respected.""On this basis, we are ready to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine," the Russian top diplomat said.Lavrov also commented on matters of global strategic stability, saying President Putin's proposal to keep START Treaty restrictions in place would help Russia and the US avoid an arms race.Other Issues Addressed by LavrovThe foreign minister emphasized Russia's support for the principle of sovereign equality of states, saying the "root" cause of today's problems "is the incessant attempts to divide the world into 'friends' and 'strangers', into 'democracies' and 'autocracies', into 'blooming gardens' and 'jungles', into those who are 'at the table' and those who are 'on the menu'."On the Palestinian issue, Lavrov emphasized that there is "no justification for plans to annex the West Bank," and accused Israel's backers of attempting a "coup d'etat aimed at burying UN decisions on the creation of a Palestinian state."Lavrov slammed Western attempts to reimpose UN sanctions on Iran as "illegal."Russia supports efforts to reform the UN Security Council through "democratization" and the expansion of Asian, African and Latin American representation, Lavrov said, noting that Moscow backs Brazil and India's push for permanent seats.
16:23 GMT 27.09.2025 (Updated: 17:03 GMT 27.09.2025)
NATO is continuing its eastward expansion, moving closer to Russia's borders, "despite assurances given to Soviet leaders not to advance 'one inch east'. Furthermore, threats to use force against Russia, which is basically being accused of planning to attack NATO and EU countries, are being heard with increasing frequency," Foreign Minister Lavrov said.
"Russia never had such intentions and doesn't have them today. However, any aggression against my country will be decisively rebuffed. There should be no doubt about this among those in NATO and the EU who are not only working to convince their voters of the inevitability of war with Russia and forcing them to tighten their belts, but also openly declare preparations for an attack on our Kaliningrad region and other Russian territories," Lavrov added.
Russia remains open to negotiations on resolving the Ukrainian crisis by eliminating its "root causes," Lavrov said, emphasizing that "Russia's security and vital interests must be reliably guaranteed," and that "the rights of Russian and Russian-speaking people in the territories remaining under Kiev's control must be restored and fully respected."
"On this basis, we are ready to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine," the Russian top diplomat said.
Lavrov also commented on matters of global strategic stability, saying President Putin's proposal to keep START Treaty restrictions in place would help Russia and the US avoid an arms race.
Other Issues Addressed by Lavrov
The foreign minister emphasized Russia's support for the principle of sovereign equality of states, saying the "root" cause of today's problems "is the incessant attempts to divide the world into 'friends' and 'strangers', into 'democracies' and 'autocracies', into 'blooming gardens' and 'jungles'
, into those who are 'at the table' and those who are 'on the menu'."
On the Palestinian issue, Lavrov emphasized that there is "no justification for plans to annex the West Bank," and accused Israel's backers of attempting a "coup d'etat aimed at burying UN decisions on the creation of a Palestinian state."
Lavrov slammed Western attempts to reimpose UN sanctions on Iran as "illegal."
Russia supports efforts to reform the UN Security Council through "democratization" and the expansion of Asian, African and Latin American representation, Lavrov said, noting that Moscow backs Brazil and India's push for permanent seats.
"The current balance of power in the world is radically different from that established 80 years ago. The decolonization process and other major upheavals have changed the political map of the planet. The global majority is loudly asserting its rights," Lavrov said, pointing to the "special role" of BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in "coordinating the interests of the Global South and East," and the growing influence of the African Union and other regional organizations.