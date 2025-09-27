Russia Has Know-How, Expertise to Build Closed Fuel Cycle Nuclear Power Plant
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has the experience, know-how, and expertise to build a nuclear power plant with a closed fuel cycle, World Nuclear Association Director General Dr. Sama Bilbao y Leon told Sputnik.
On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia would be constructing the world's first nuclear power system with a closed fuel cycle in the Tomsk Region, with the launch date set for 2030.
"That is definitely something that [Russian state nuclear corporation] Rosatom has been planning on doing. And frankly, I think we know that there is the experience already here. We already have the fast reactors that have been operating for 40-50 years. So, I think that Russia has the know-how and the expertise to do something like that," Bilbao y Leon said on the sidelines of the World Atomic Week forum in Moscow when commenting on the announcement.
Bilbao y Leon also highlighted Rosatom's "fabulous track record" in cooperating with other countries in advancing their nuclear energy capabilities and noted that there are other examples of nuclear development cooperation, such as South Korea and the United Arab Emirates, as well as China and Pakistan.
"I think the beauty of the nuclear industry [is in] how we really work together, how this is a team effort, and how countries like to collaborate and learn from each other," the director general added.
Speaking of the global production of nuclear fuel, Bilbao y Leon noted that the majority of countries in the world "are actually doing a lot of effort" in exploration and mining of uranium.
"I think that there are lots of opportunities in Central Asia. I think there are lots of opportunities in Africa. There are many countries in Africa that have enormous resources. We just really need to do the investment in finding it and extracting it," she said.
During the Thursday announcement, Putin also said that the planned construction of the closed fuel cycle reactor is, in the full sense, a revolutionary development of Russian scientists and engineers. Such a mechanism will make it possible in the future to almost completely solve the problems of accumulation of radioactive waste and, most importantly, to remove the issue of uranium security, according to the president.