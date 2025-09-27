https://sputnikglobe.com/20250927/russia-has-know-how-expertise-to-build-closed-fuel-cycle-nuclear-power-plant-1122874043.html

Russia Has Know-How, Expertise to Build Closed Fuel Cycle Nuclear Power Plant

Russia Has Know-How, Expertise to Build Closed Fuel Cycle Nuclear Power Plant

Sputnik International

Russia has the experience, know-how, and expertise to build a nuclear power plant with a closed fuel cycle, World Nuclear Association Director General Dr. Sama Bilbao y Leon told Sputnik.

2025-09-27T09:34+0000

2025-09-27T09:34+0000

2025-09-27T09:34+0000

russia

russia

central asia

construction

exploration

production

rosatom

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/19391/26/193912664_0:159:3077:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_a477be973a0b39e5d24e07d4015fbf95.jpg

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia would be constructing the world's first nuclear power system with a closed fuel cycle in the Tomsk Region, with the launch date set for 2030.Bilbao y Leon also highlighted Rosatom's "fabulous track record" in cooperating with other countries in advancing their nuclear energy capabilities and noted that there are other examples of nuclear development cooperation, such as South Korea and the United Arab Emirates, as well as China and Pakistan.Speaking of the global production of nuclear fuel, Bilbao y Leon noted that the majority of countries in the world "are actually doing a lot of effort" in exploration and mining of uranium.During the Thursday announcement, Putin also said that the planned construction of the closed fuel cycle reactor is, in the full sense, a revolutionary development of Russian scientists and engineers. Such a mechanism will make it possible in the future to almost completely solve the problems of accumulation of radioactive waste and, most importantly, to remove the issue of uranium security, according to the president.

russia

central asia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

nuclear power plant with a closed fuel cycle, nuclear energy capabilities, global production of nuclear fuel,