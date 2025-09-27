Ukraine Becomes Supplier of Kamikaze Drones to Terrorists - Prime Minister of Mali
© AP Photo / Evgeniy MaloletkaA Ukrainian serviceman of the Ochi reconnaissance unit launches a Furia drone to fly over Russian positions at the frontline in Donetsk region, Ukraine, on Sunday, June 30, 2024.
© AP Photo / Evgeniy Maloletka
Subscribe
Ukraine has become one of the main suppliers of kamikaze drones to terrorist groups around the world, Prime Minister of Mali Abdoulaye Maiga has said.
"The Ukrainian regime has become one of the main suppliers of kamikaze drones to terrorist groups around the world. In this regard, some Western countries should stop supplying weapons to Ukraine, as they risk contributing to the spread of international terrorism," Maiga told the UN General Assembly on Friday.
The prime minister recalled that Ukraine had openly stated its involvement in the attack on the Malian security forces in Tinzaouaten in July 2024.
"After the terrorist attack on a patrol of the Malian defense and security forces that took place on July 24-26, 2024, in Tinzaouaten in the Kidal region, Mali in its 2024 speech [at the UN General Assembly] condemned this incident, as well as the position of the Ukrainian officials who publicly stated their involvement in this terrorist attack. From this atypical behavior, we have concluded that Ukrainian officials, unfortunately, confused the international stage with the theatrical one," Maiga said.
In August 2024, Mali severed diplomatic relations with Ukraine following the statements by Andriy Yusov, a representative of the main intelligence department of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, and Yuri Pivovarov, the Ukrainian ambassador to Senegal, about the attack. A Malian prosecutor specializing in counter-terrorism said the investigation was launched into possible support for terrorism in view of Ukrainian officials' statements.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik that Ukraine was backing terrorist groups in African states that were friendly to Moscow because it was unable to defeat Russia on the battlefield.
France Backs Sahel Region Terrorists
Maiga has meanwhile added that France continues to support terrorists in the Sahel region, despite Mali's attempt to seek help from the UN Security Council.
"Faithful to the principles of the UN Charter, on August 15, 2022, Mali appealed to the UN Security Council with a request to convene a meeting of the Council so that my country could provide irrefutable evidence of France's support for terrorist activities. So far, the request remains unanswered, while their subversive activities continue at various levels," Maiga told the UN General Assembly on Friday.
The Mali prime minister called on the international community to ensure the security of the Sahel region and to ensure that "the resources of the Sahel will benefit its peoples."
In September 2023, the leaders of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger signed a charter establishing the Alliance of Sahel States to ensure collective defense. According to the document, an attack on the sovereignty or territorial integrity of one or more parties to the charter will be regarded as aggression against the other parties and will require their assistance, including the use of military force.