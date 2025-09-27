https://sputnikglobe.com/20250927/ukraine-becomes-supplier-of-kamikaze-drones-to-terrorists---prime-minister-of-mali-1122874513.html

Ukraine Becomes Supplier of Kamikaze Drones to Terrorists - Prime Minister of Mali

Ukraine Becomes Supplier of Kamikaze Drones to Terrorists - Prime Minister of Mali

Sputnik International

Ukraine has become one of the main suppliers of kamikaze drones to terrorist groups around the world, Prime Minister of Mali Abdoulaye Maiga has said.

2025-09-27T09:53+0000

2025-09-27T09:53+0000

2025-09-27T09:53+0000

world

ukraine

france

mali

drones

terrorists

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/0a/1120496398_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_f2f1cd0e176e37da625b902086414b22.jpg

The prime minister recalled that Ukraine had openly stated its involvement in the attack on the Malian security forces in Tinzaouaten in July 2024.In August 2024, Mali severed diplomatic relations with Ukraine following the statements by Andriy Yusov, a representative of the main intelligence department of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, and Yuri Pivovarov, the Ukrainian ambassador to Senegal, about the attack. A Malian prosecutor specializing in counter-terrorism said the investigation was launched into possible support for terrorism in view of Ukrainian officials' statements.Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik that Ukraine was backing terrorist groups in African states that were friendly to Moscow because it was unable to defeat Russia on the battlefield.France Backs Sahel Region Terrorists Maiga has meanwhile added that France continues to support terrorists in the Sahel region, despite Mali's attempt to seek help from the UN Security Council.The Mali prime minister called on the international community to ensure the security of the Sahel region and to ensure that "the resources of the Sahel will benefit its peoples."In September 2023, the leaders of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger signed a charter establishing the Alliance of Sahel States to ensure collective defense. According to the document, an attack on the sovereignty or territorial integrity of one or more parties to the charter will be regarded as aggression against the other parties and will require their assistance, including the use of military force.

ukraine

france

mali

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

kamikaze drones, terrorist groups, malian security forces, mali-ukraine relations