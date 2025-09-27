International
Venezuela Uses Diplomacy to Avoid Military Conflict With US
Venezuela Uses Diplomacy to Avoid Military Conflict With US
Venezuela intends to use all diplomatic means to avoid a military conflict in the Caribbean Gulf, Venezuela's Permanent Representative to the UN Office in Geneva, Alexander Gabriel Yanez Deleuze, said.
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has sent a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the heads of other international organizations, as well as to US President Donald Trump, "explaining the fallacy of his motives," Alexander Gabriel Yanez Deleuze stated. Venezuela is still considering putting forward a draft resolution at the UN General Assembly condemning the US military actions in the Caribbean Sea. At the moment, Caracas is assessing the situation and trying to destroy the false narrative about drug trafficking that is being used by the United States, Deleuze said. The need to preserve peace in the Caribbean region should be one of the priorities of the UN General Assembly in 2025. Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil during his speech at the UN General Assembly, which is to take place on Saturday, will warn the whole world about the situation "to show that what is happening in the Caribbean is unjustified," Deleuze added.
maduro at the XVI BRICS Summit the Outreach / BRICS Plus Format
maduro at the XVI BRICS Summit the Outreach / BRICS Plus Format - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.09.2025
© Фотохост-агентство brics-russia2024.ru
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has sent a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the heads of other international organizations, as well as to US President Donald Trump, "explaining the fallacy of his motives," Alexander Gabriel Yanez Deleuze stated.
Venezuela is still considering putting forward a draft resolution at the UN General Assembly condemning the US military actions in the Caribbean Sea. At the moment, Caracas is assessing the situation and trying to destroy the false narrative about drug trafficking that is being used by the United States, Deleuze said.
The need to preserve peace in the Caribbean region should be one of the priorities of the UN General Assembly in 2025. Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil during his speech at the UN General Assembly, which is to take place on Saturday, will warn the whole world about the situation "to show that what is happening in the Caribbean is unjustified," Deleuze added.
