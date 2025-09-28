Moldova’s Parliamentary Elections Marred by Massive Violations
Media outlets are reporting numerous irregularities during Moldova’s parliamentary elections, recorded across different countries.
In Austria, at polling center No. 38/3 in Klagenfurt am Wörthersee, voters were being bused to the center for the Moldovan parliamentary elections, according to Sputnik Moldova.
Reports also mention issues in other European countries: in Târgu Mureș, Romania, observers were not allowed into the center; in France and Spain, accreditation was denied; and in Germany, a representative has been unable to access the ballot boxes since the morning.
Ballot boxes for Moldova’s parliamentary elections in European polling stations were reported to be overflowing just a few hours after opening, raising suspicions they may have been pre-filled in advance, according to the Telegram channel Realny Kishinev (Real Chisinau).
Moldova’s ruling PAS party allegedly sent instructions to overseas polling stations with “target figures” for the vote. For example, one station in Italy was expected to deliver 87% of votes for PAS with turnout of no less than 79%, the Telegram channel Balti 24 reported.
Moldovan authorities are allegedly requiring parents of schoolchildren to send teachers photos of their ballots from the parliamentary elections. A screenshot of such correspondence, reportedly from Mihai Eminescu Secondary School, was shared by Sputnik Moldova.
Unidentified individuals are reportedly offering €50 for a vote in favor of Moldova’s ruling Action and Solidarity Party (PAS), as well as €20 for every additional voter brought to the polls, Sputnik Moldova reported, citing social media.
An unidentified man sprayed tear gas at polling station No. 38/237 in the Romanian city of Iași, which had been opened for Moldovan citizens to vote in the parliamentary elections, according to the Moldovan outlet Newsmaker.
Emergency reports are coming in from voters in Gagauzia about widespread technical issues at several polling centers, paralyzing the registration process and the distribution of ballots, Gagauznews reports.
The same individuals were spotted in different voting lines at polling stations in Verona, Italy, Sputnik Moldova reports, citing social media.
Reports of “bomb threats” were sent to polling stations for residents of Transnistria on election day, said Transnistrian Supreme Council deputy Andrey Safonov. Moldovan political analyst Boris Shapovalov suggested the threats may have been staged to escalate tensions and subsequently annul the election results.
Meanwhile, Ilan Shor, the leader of the Pobeda (Victory) opposition bloc said that opposition parties in Moldova will fight attempts by the government to rig elections.
"They will try to rig it. But we will fight back. We have methods and all the tools to make sure that the elections are fair," he told Sputnik.
Moldovans went to the polls on Sunday to elect a new parliament for a four-year term. As of early afternoon, voter turnout has cleared the 33.3% threshold needed for the election to be considered valid.
A total of 23 contenders from 15 parties and four blocs, as well as four independents, are vying for the seats in the 101-seat legislature. An independent candidate needs to secure more than 2% of the vote to make it into the parliament, while parties need at least 5% and blocs at least 7%.