https://sputnikglobe.com/20250929/russias-rosatom-working-on-plasma-rocket-engine-for-space-travel-1122886116.html

Russia's Rosatom Working on Plasma Rocket Engine for Space Travel

Russia's Rosatom Working on Plasma Rocket Engine for Space Travel

Sputnik International

Scientists of Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom are successfully working on a project to create a plasma rocket engine with a capacity of several hundred kilowatts.

2025-09-29T13:56+0000

2025-09-29T13:56+0000

2025-09-29T13:56+0000

beyond politics

russia

science & tech

society

rosatom

earth

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/08/1119681422_0:137:3156:1912_1920x0_80_0_0_5b7db0384c159557007d79b6458ef06c.jpg

This technology will allow Russia to reach a new level of space exploration, Viktor Ilgisonis, head of Rosatom's Scientific and Technical Research and Development, said on Monday.In 2023, Rosatom developed a plasma accelerator with an external magnetic field for a prototype plasma rocket engine with increased thrust of at least 6 N and specific impulse of at least 100 kilometers (62 miles) per second. The average power of such an engine, operating in a pulsed-periodic mode, could reach 300 kW. Rosatom has said that the creation of a plasma rocket engine with a capacity of several hundred kilowatts will enable Russia in the future to achieve technological leadership in this field and reach a new level of space exploration, carry out interplanetary flights, and also regularly exchange cargo between the Earth and the Moon.

russia

earth

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

rosatom, russia space exploration, plasma rocket engine, plasma propulsion, plasma accelerator, interplanetary flights, earth-moon cargo transport, russian space technology, viktor ilgisonis, rosatom scientists, space propulsion systems, advanced rocket engines, 300 kw plasma engine, specific impulse 100 km/s, space innovation russia