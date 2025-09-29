https://sputnikglobe.com/20250929/silver-tops-47-per-ounce-for-first-time-since-2011-1122883802.html
Silver Tops $47 Per Ounce for First Time Since 2011
Silver Tops $47 Per Ounce for First Time Since 2011
Sputnik International
The silver price rose on Monday, surpassing $47 per ounce for the first time in 14 years, according to trading data. 29.09.2025, Sputnik International
2025-09-29T05:10+0000
2025-09-29T05:10+0000
2025-09-29T05:10+0000
economy
business
new york
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/1d/1118676011_0:165:3055:1883_1920x0_80_0_0_d508b9009b0590e62be921421c46dd3c.jpg
As of 4:14 GMT, the price of December silver futures on the Comex exchange in New York rose 1.22% to $47.225 per ounce. This is the first time the price has risen above $47 per ounce since May 2, 2011.Meanwhile, December gold futures rose $16.12, or 0.42%, to $3,825.12 per ounce.
new york
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/1d/1118676011_163:0:2894:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5e0d6dea4c2595ddd9a6f5252bb6e659.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
business, new york
Silver Tops $47 Per Ounce for First Time Since 2011
The silver price rose on Monday, surpassing $47 per ounce for the first time in 14 years, according to trading data.
As of 4:14 GMT, the price of December silver futures on the Comex exchange in New York rose 1.22% to $47.225 per ounce. This is the first time the price has risen above $47 per ounce since May 2, 2011.
Meanwhile, December gold futures rose $16.12, or 0.42%, to $3,825.12 per ounce.