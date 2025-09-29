https://sputnikglobe.com/20250929/silver-tops-47-per-ounce-for-first-time-since-2011-1122883802.html

Silver Tops $47 Per Ounce for First Time Since 2011

The silver price rose on Monday, surpassing $47 per ounce for the first time in 14 years, according to trading data. 29.09.2025, Sputnik International

As of 4:14 GMT, the price of December silver futures on the Comex exchange in New York rose 1.22% to $47.225 per ounce. This is the first time the price has risen above $47 per ounce since May 2, 2011.Meanwhile, December gold futures rose $16.12, or 0.42%, to $3,825.12 per ounce.

