https://sputnikglobe.com/20250929/trump-netanyahu-will-hopefully-finalize-gaza-peace-plan-on-monday-1122886358.html
Trump, Netanyahu Will Hopefully Finalize Gaza Peace Plan on Monday
Trump, Netanyahu Will Hopefully Finalize Gaza Peace Plan on Monday
Sputnik International
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt expressed her hope on Monday that US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will finalize a Gaza peace plan during their meeting later in the day.
2025-09-29T13:59+0000
2025-09-29T13:59+0000
2025-09-29T13:59+0000
world
donald trump
us
benjamin netanyahu
karoline leavitt
qatar
hamas
white house
gaza strip
palestine-israel conflict
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106441/06/1064410604_0:0:5075:2854_1920x0_80_0_0_3ecd0bdd252d537aafdfdb43622c067a.jpg
Leavitt added that Trump is anticipated to communicate with Qatar later on Monday to verify Palestinian movement Hamas's alignment with the peace plan.
qatar
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106441/06/1064410604_131:0:4642:3383_1920x0_80_0_0_787fb31600fc93689b7c8b670f3fb5cf.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
white house, karoline leavitt, donald trump, benjamin netanyahu, gaza peace plan, israel us relations, hamas, qatar mediation, middle east peace talks, trump netanyahu meeting, us israel diplomacy, gaza conflict resolution, palestine israel peace process
white house, karoline leavitt, donald trump, benjamin netanyahu, gaza peace plan, israel us relations, hamas, qatar mediation, middle east peace talks, trump netanyahu meeting, us israel diplomacy, gaza conflict resolution, palestine israel peace process
Trump, Netanyahu Will Hopefully Finalize Gaza Peace Plan on Monday
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt expressed her hope on Monday that US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will finalize a Gaza peace plan during their meeting later in the day.
"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be arriving just behind me in just a few hours to meet with the President [Trump], and hopefully finalize this peace plan," Leavitt told Fox News.
Leavitt added that Trump is anticipated to communicate with Qatar later on Monday to verify Palestinian movement Hamas's alignment with the peace plan.