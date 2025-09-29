https://sputnikglobe.com/20250929/trump-netanyahu-will-hopefully-finalize-gaza-peace-plan-on-monday-1122886358.html

Trump, Netanyahu Will Hopefully Finalize Gaza Peace Plan on Monday

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt expressed her hope on Monday that US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will finalize a Gaza peace plan during their meeting later in the day.

Leavitt added that Trump is anticipated to communicate with Qatar later on Monday to verify Palestinian movement Hamas's alignment with the peace plan.

