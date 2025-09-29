International
Trump, Netanyahu Will Hopefully Finalize Gaza Peace Plan on Monday
Trump, Netanyahu Will Hopefully Finalize Gaza Peace Plan on Monday
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt expressed her hope on Monday that US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will finalize a Gaza peace plan during their meeting later in the day.
Leavitt added that Trump is anticipated to communicate with Qatar later on Monday to verify Palestinian movement Hamas's alignment with the peace plan.
Trump, Netanyahu Will Hopefully Finalize Gaza Peace Plan on Monday

13:59 GMT 29.09.2025
President Donald Trump meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, March 5, 2018, in Washington
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt expressed her hope on Monday that US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will finalize a Gaza peace plan during their meeting later in the day.
"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be arriving just behind me in just a few hours to meet with the President [Trump], and hopefully finalize this peace plan," Leavitt told Fox News.
Leavitt added that Trump is anticipated to communicate with Qatar later on Monday to verify Palestinian movement Hamas's alignment with the peace plan.
