Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
On Monday, Trump unveiled a 20-point plan to resolve the situation in Gaza. The proposal calls for an immediate ceasefire on the condition that hostages are released within 72 hours. The plan also stipulates that Hamas and other groups must agree not to take part in governing Gaza, either directly or indirectly. Control of the enclave would be handed over to technocratic authorities under the supervision of an international body headed by Trump himself.
05:18 GMT 30.09.2025
© AP Photo / Evan VucciDonald Trump speaks during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Palace Hotel during the United Nations General Assembly
Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Palace Hotel during the United Nations General Assembly - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.09.2025
© AP Photo / Evan Vucci
Touting as “groundbreaking” the plan agreed by Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for an immediate end to military operations in Gaza, Steve Witkoff voiced hope it might shape a path out of the Ukraine crisis.
“The president wants to see an overall peace. It’s about how this might percolate into all other areas in the Middle East—and what it’s going to achieve, maybe even percolate into Russia–Ukraine,” Trump’s Middle East envoy told Fox News.
On Monday, Trump unveiled a 20-point plan to resolve the situation in Gaza. The proposal calls for an immediate ceasefire on the condition that hostages are released within 72 hours.
The plan also stipulates that Hamas and other groups must agree not to take part in governing Gaza, either directly or indirectly. Control of the enclave would be handed over to technocratic authorities under the supervision of an international body headed by Trump himself.
