Turkiye Won’t Give Up Russian Energy Under US Pressure, Will Diversify Supplies – Source
Turkiye is unlikely to abandon imports of Russian energy products despite pressure from the United States, although it will seek to diversify its sources, a financial market source in the country told RIA Novosti.
Earlier, US President Donald Trump expressed confidence that Turkiye would halt purchases of Russian oil. His talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan took place on September 25 in Washington.
Commenting on the possibility of ending Russian energy imports at Washington’s request, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Russia respects Turkiye’s position and is convinced it will act in line with its national interests.
“This pressure is unlikely to lead to a refusal of Russian supplies. There are long-term contracts, a mechanism of bilateral cooperation built and tested over years. It is impossible to abandon this overnight,” the source stressed.
At the same time, he noted, Turkiye intends to broaden its range of partners.
“Yes, we will turn to all available sources on the market. Given that we have begun re-exporting imported gas to third countries and signed the relevant agreements, we need to engage with all major suppliers. There is nothing unusual about this,” the source added.
According to Turkiye's Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EMRA), Russian oil accounted for 66% of Turkiye's imports in 2024, while Russian gas made up 41%. Under these conditions, the country needs to expand its “basket of alternative supplies,” the newspaper Ekonomim reported.
As a Turkish diplomatic source previously said, Turkiye’s policy has not changed following the US president’s call to abandon Russian oil, although final conclusions can only be drawn after official statements.