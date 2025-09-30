https://sputnikglobe.com/20250930/turkiye-wont-give-up-russian-energy-under-us-pressure-will-diversify-supplies--source-1122889063.html

Turkiye Won’t Give Up Russian Energy Under US Pressure, Will Diversify Supplies – Source

Turkiye Won’t Give Up Russian Energy Under US Pressure, Will Diversify Supplies – Source

30.09.2025

Earlier, US President Donald Trump expressed confidence that Turkiye would halt purchases of Russian oil. His talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan took place on September 25 in Washington. Commenting on the possibility of ending Russian energy imports at Washington’s request, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Russia respects Turkiye’s position and is convinced it will act in line with its national interests. At the same time, he noted, Turkiye intends to broaden its range of partners. According to Turkiye's Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EMRA), Russian oil accounted for 66% of Turkiye's imports in 2024, while Russian gas made up 41%. Under these conditions, the country needs to expand its “basket of alternative supplies,” the newspaper Ekonomim reported. As a Turkish diplomatic source previously said, Turkiye’s policy has not changed following the US president’s call to abandon Russian oil, although final conclusions can only be drawn after official statements.

