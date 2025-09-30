https://sputnikglobe.com/20250930/us-special-presidential-envoy-steve-witkoff-likely-to-step-down-later-this-year---reports-1122888703.html

US special presidential envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff is likely to step down later this year, The Times of Israel reported, citing a US official.

The report comes amid the intensified US efforts to resolve the conflict in the Gaza Strip.On Monday, US President Donald Trump presented a 20-point plan for resolving the situation in Gaza. The document calls, among other things, for an immediate ceasefire and the release of hostages within 72 hours. Furthermore, the draft plan states that Hamas and other armed groups must renounce their participation in governing Gaza, both directly and indirectly. Control of the Strip is to be transferred to technocratic authorities overseen by an international body headed by Trump himself.

