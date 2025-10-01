CIA Rebellion & Shadowy FAA Link – New Twist in JFK Saga
Newly released documents hint at a budding CIA revolt against 35th US President John F. Kennedy just months before his assassination, veteran journalist Jefferson Morley says.
The CIA/JFK expert teamed up with Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL), chair of the House Task Force on Declassification, to dig into the new narrative unearthed by reporter Jack Reed.
It focuses on one man in particular: William King Harvey, the CIA’s chief of assassination operations in 1963.
CIA’s ‘James Bond’ & FAA link
Bill Harvey was an ex-FBI agent who led ZR/RIFLE assassination ops targeting Cuba’s Fidel Castro
He defied then-President Kennedy during the Cuban Missile Crisis
“Harvey felt betrayed by Kennedy's policies, Kennedy's refusal to support the CIA invasion brigade in 1961. He was furious at Kennedy's peaceful resolution of the Cuban Missile Crisis and […] got into a screaming match with Robert Kennedy, cursed him out,” Morley says.
Harvey was transferred to Rome, but first went to Miami to meet mobster friend & ZR/RIFLE collaborator Johnny Roselli
When the FBI urged looking into Harvey’s links with Roselli, James Angleton, chief of counterintelligence, ordered them to back off
Within days of being spotted, Harvey requested a backstopped Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) credential—moving quickly to travel under the radar
It’s at this time, June 1963, that the CIA told the Church Committee that that's when Harvey stopped using his alias William Walker
New documents show that the CIA story is FALSE
Harvey received approval to use those aliases and got the FAA credential in August 1963
Suspicious trip
In early November 1963, Harvey’s Rome deputy, Mark Wyatt, saw him on a flight to Dallas
Harvey’s late-1963 activities just got far more suspicious
Harvey’s full travel records from the CIA & FAA have been formally requested by Luna
These new facts line up with what’s known:
James Angleton had a 194-page dossier on Lee Harvey Oswald before November 22; his aide signed off on FBI reports placing Oswald in Dallas a week earlier
Miami covert chief George Joannides ran anti-Oswald propaganda linking him to Castro, both before and after the assassination, with operations off the CIA books
Miami station doubted the lone-gunman story and launched its own probe into anti-JFK, anti-Castro Cubans known to Harvey
The JFK story isn’t over…