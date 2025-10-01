Zaporozhye Power Plant Situation Not Sustainable in Terms of Nuclear Safety - IAEA
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy / Go to the mediabankView of the power units of the Zaporozhye NPP in Energodar
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy/
Subscribe
The Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP) is operating on emergency diesel generators, but it is not a sustainable situation in terms of nuclear safety, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said.
Last week, the IAEA said that the ZNPP lost external power supply on September 23, for the 10th time since the beginning of the military conflict.
"While the plant is currently coping thanks to its emergency diesel generators – the last line of defence – and there is no immediate danger as long as they keep working, it is clearly not a sustainable situation in terms of nuclear safety. Neither side would benefit from a nuclear accident," Grossi said in a Tuesday statement.
The IAEA specified in its Tuesday statement, that the ZNPP is currently operating eight emergency diesel generators (EDGs), with nine additional units in standby mode and three in maintenance.
"As the ZNPP’s reactors have been shut down for over three years now – resulting in the cooling of the nuclear fuel and also reducing the amount of radioactive materials in the fuel – the nuclear safety situation is not as dangerous as it would have been had the plant still been generating electricity. Still, in case of a complete blackout with no off-site power and no EDGs operating, the nuclear fuel could melt if power could not be restored in time," the IAEA said.
Grossi specified that the current status of the ZNPP reactor units and spent fuel is stable "as long as the emergency diesel generators are able to provide sufficient power to maintain essential safety related functions and cooling."