Zaporozhye Power Plant Situation Not Sustainable in Terms of Nuclear Safety - IAEA

Zaporozhye Power Plant Situation Not Sustainable in Terms of Nuclear Safety - IAEA

The Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP) is operating on emergency diesel generators, but it is not a sustainable situation in terms of nuclear safety... 01.10.2025, Sputnik International

Last week, the IAEA said that the ZNPP lost external power supply on September 23, for the 10th time since the beginning of the military conflict.The IAEA specified in its Tuesday statement, that the ZNPP is currently operating eight emergency diesel generators (EDGs), with nine additional units in standby mode and three in maintenance.Grossi specified that the current status of the ZNPP reactor units and spent fuel is stable "as long as the emergency diesel generators are able to provide sufficient power to maintain essential safety related functions and cooling."

