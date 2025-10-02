https://sputnikglobe.com/20251002/putin-speaks-at-valdai-plenary-session-1122896930.html

The Valdai Discussion Club XXII meeting is taking place in Sochi, Russia, from September 29 to October 2.

Sputnik is live from Sochi, Russia, where Russian President Vladimir Putin is delivering a speech at the 22nd Valdai Discussion Club plenary session.This year, the meeting is taking place under the theme “The Polycentric World: Instructions for Use.” The majority of Putin’s speech will also be devoted to this topic, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier revealed.Follow Sputnik’s live broadcast!

