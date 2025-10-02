https://sputnikglobe.com/20251002/russia-could-deploy-new-hypersonic-weapons-putin-1122902779.html

Russia on Track to Developing New Hypersonic Weapons: Putin

Speaking at the Valdai Discussion Club on Thursday, the president went into detail about the expanding capabilities of Russia's strategic deterrent.

Russia is confident in its nuclear deterrent, and has more tactical systems than the US, Putin added. "The Americans have more submarines. But the number of warheads on these submarines is roughly the same.""The level of modernization" of Russia's arsenal is "higher than any other nuclear power in the world," Putin said. "We simply worked on this intensively and over a long time. I repeat: our strategic forces have a very high level of of modernization."Putin said dialogue with the US on extending New START won't be easy, and that Moscow knows about the "pitfalls" accompanying it.The arsenals of NATO allies France and the UK cannot be ignored in negotiations, for example, especially in light of France's plans to extend its nuclear umbrella over Europe, according to the Russian president.Putin also warned that Moscow knows about "someone's" preparations to carry out nuclear tests, emphasizing that if these transpire, Russia will do the same.

