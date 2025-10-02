https://sputnikglobe.com/20251002/trump-threatens-mass-firings-and-project-cuts-1122896604.html
The US president declared that he is "allowed to cut things that should have never been approved" and that he will likely do so, targeting federal workers and Democrats' "favorite projects" amid federal government shutdown.
While 750,000 federal employees are facing daily furloughs due to the ongoing government shutdown, the Congressional Budget Office estimates that the total cost of halted compensation is reaching about $400 million per day.The US Senate adjourned for Yom Kippur, which means that voting won't resume until Friday, which will mark the fourth attempt to pass the same failed stopgap bills.National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett said the White House hopes that the shutdown is as short as possible.He added that cabinet secretaries can use this as an opportunity for reductions in force.
The US president declared that he is "allowed to cut things that should have never been approved" and that he will likely do so, targeting federal workers and Democrats' "favorite projects" amid federal government shutdown.
While 750,000 federal employees are facing daily furloughs due to the ongoing government shutdown, the Congressional Budget Office estimates that the total cost of halted compensation is reaching about $400 million per day.
The US Senate adjourned for Yom Kippur, which means that voting won't resume until Friday, which will mark the fourth attempt to pass the same failed stopgap bills.
National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett said the White House hopes that the shutdown is as short as possible.
He added that cabinet secretaries can use this as an opportunity for reductions in force.