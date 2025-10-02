International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251002/us-to-provide-ukraine-with-intelligence-for-strikes-deep-into-russia---reports-1122896149.html
US to Provide Ukraine With Intelligence for Strikes Deep Into Russia - Reports
US to Provide Ukraine With Intelligence for Strikes Deep Into Russia - Reports
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump has allowed intelligence agencies and the Pentagon to provide Ukraine with intelligence for strikes deep into Russia against energy infrastructure facilities, The Wall Street Journal newspaper reported, citing US officials.
2025-10-02T03:42+0000
2025-10-02T04:03+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
donald trump
sergey lavrov
ukraine
russia
pentagon
nato
tomahawk
the wall street journal
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105344/04/1053440443_0:0:3001:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_f53625099b78258d448f076afd258b4b.jpg
Washington is also asking NATO countries to provide similar support, the report said on Wednesday. In addition, the United States is considering supplying Ukraine with Tomahawk and Barracuda missiles, as well as other missiles with a range of about 500 miles (804 kilometers), the report added.Russia has said that arms supplies to Ukraine hinder the conflict settlement, directly involving NATO countries in it. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would be a legitimate target for Russia.
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105344/04/1053440443_58:0:2743:2014_1920x0_80_0_0_30690d20e7a7063bd6092fbebe00dd54.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us arms to ukraine, tomahawks for ukraine, ukraine deep strike into russia, nato arms for ukraine, ukrane long-range strikes
us arms to ukraine, tomahawks for ukraine, ukraine deep strike into russia, nato arms for ukraine, ukrane long-range strikes

US to Provide Ukraine With Intelligence for Strikes Deep Into Russia - Reports

03:42 GMT 02.10.2025 (Updated: 04:03 GMT 02.10.2025)
© AP Photo / John McCutcheon Tomahawk Cruise Missile
Tomahawk Cruise Missile - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.10.2025
© AP Photo / John McCutcheon
Subscribe
US President Donald Trump has allowed intelligence agencies and the Pentagon to provide Ukraine with intelligence for strikes deep into Russia against energy infrastructure facilities, The Wall Street Journal newspaper reported, citing US officials.
Washington is also asking NATO countries to provide similar support, the report said on Wednesday.
In addition, the United States is considering supplying Ukraine with Tomahawk and Barracuda missiles, as well as other missiles with a range of about 500 miles (804 kilometers), the report added.
Russia has said that arms supplies to Ukraine hinder the conflict settlement, directly involving NATO countries in it. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would be a legitimate target for Russia.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала