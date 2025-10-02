https://sputnikglobe.com/20251002/us-to-provide-ukraine-with-intelligence-for-strikes-deep-into-russia---reports-1122896149.html

US to Provide Ukraine With Intelligence for Strikes Deep Into Russia - Reports

US President Donald Trump has allowed intelligence agencies and the Pentagon to provide Ukraine with intelligence for strikes deep into Russia against energy infrastructure facilities, The Wall Street Journal newspaper reported, citing US officials.

Washington is also asking NATO countries to provide similar support, the report said on Wednesday. In addition, the United States is considering supplying Ukraine with Tomahawk and Barracuda missiles, as well as other missiles with a range of about 500 miles (804 kilometers), the report added.Russia has said that arms supplies to Ukraine hinder the conflict settlement, directly involving NATO countries in it. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would be a legitimate target for Russia.

