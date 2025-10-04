https://sputnikglobe.com/20251004/geology-robots-the-next-step-in-moon-exploration-1122911828.html

Geology Robots: The Next Step in Moon Exploration

Humanity is aiming for the Moon — this time, unlike the missions of half a century ago, not with separate expeditions, but with the goal of efficient exploration and the establishment of research bases.

However, before this can happen, it is necessary to carefully survey and study the distribution of resources, their composition, and concentration — a task for robots. Scientists at the Vernadsky Institute of Geochemistry and Analytical Chemistry (GEOKHI) of the Russian Academy of Sciences have developed a multi-stage project for such research and a concept for the necessary lunar rovers.Which regions of the Moon are of interest to scientists? Is it possible to translate Earth-based geological survey methods for use on the Moon? What tasks lie ahead for geological rovers? These questions are answered in a Scientific Russia interview with Evgeny Slyuta, head of the Laboratory of Lunar and Planetary Geochemistry at GEOKHI RAS.- The Moon has been studied for decades using telescopes, orbital, and lander devices. What tasks will be assigned to future missions involving rovers?Compared to other celestial bodies, the Moon remains the most studied object. Its surface has been explored by numerous automatic stations, including Soviet lunar rovers and manned missions from the Apollo program. Before setting new research tasks for the Moon, both fundamental and those necessary for its immediate development and planning of future missions, we continue to thoroughly analyze the results of past expeditions. Based on this information, we understand what geological, geochemical, and lunar resource data will be crucial at the initial stage of the Moon's development. Exploration of the Moon without utilizing local resources is almost impossible.Fundamental research on the Moon — issues of its geology, geochemistry, and geophysics — is closely intertwined with applied scientific tasks, as they can provide information about the distribution of necessary resources on the surface of our natural satellite, which will be needed in the very near future.- At GEOKHI RAS, a concept for three robots to explore the Moon was developed. What is this project?There is a concept called geological surveying and prospecting methodology, which combines fundamental research with prospecting work, allowing for an assessment of which resources are distributed and in what concentrations. This methodology is well-developed on Earth: our planet is just like any other cosmic object, so the geochemical, geological, and geophysical methods used are universal and suitable for exploring the Moon, Mars, and other planets, including small celestial bodies.To solve such tasks, modernization of technical equipment and scientific instruments is required, considering their operation in space. For example, a project for a heavy lunar rover capable of traveling at least 500 km was proposed for regional geological surveying and prospecting. This robot's development began in 2006–2007: a series of articles was published, and the concept and technical requirements were defined to ensure that the rover could complete all tasks for regional geological, geochemical, and geophysical surveying and prospecting over a long route, primarily in areas on the Moon's surface most interesting from a geological and geochemical perspective.- Which regions are of particular interest to scientists?Geologically, the volcanic province of the Rümker Mountains in the equatorial region of the Moon, near the Ocean of Storms, is very interesting. It contains sea basalts ranging from the oldest to the youngest, with ages from 4 to 1 billion years. Additionally, various types of rocks are present in this area, making it highly promising for exploration by a rover.The polar regions of the Moon are also fascinating from a scientific standpoint. The Moon's axis is nearly vertical to the ecliptic, meaning that the Sun illuminates the polar areas tangentially, and day and night are determined by the terrain. This creates areas where the lunar day lasts 80%–90% of the entire lunar cycle. Scientists call these areas the peaks of eternal light. In such places, nearly constant solar energy can be provided, which would be crucial for establishing lunar research stations. Moreover, water ice exists in the lunar regolith in the polar regions. Early instrumental data on the concentration of such resources were obtained in the late 20th Century using a neutron spectrometer.We are developing routes for exploration in both the equatorial regions and the poles using a heavy geological rover, which will allow for long-term research. The rover's active mission time is planned to be at least two years. The preliminary scientific equipment complex we developed consists of three main elements: a scientific navigation system with various spectrometers, including infrared, combined with technical vision; a geological survey complex, including a drill for collecting regolith cores up to 3 meters deep; and two manipulators for collecting samples from the surface and placing them in storage cassettes. Each sample is meticulously documented with details about when, where, and under what conditions it was collected, along with coordinates and photographs of the sampling location. This is the essence of geological exploration. The third piece of equipment is geophysical, including a continuous georadar, magnetometer, and gradient meter for continuous geophysical data collection.After delivery to Earth, numbered samples can be mapped and correlated to the lunar terrain, constructing a map of the distribution of various rock types on the Moon, considering their geochemical and mineral composition, and their relation to small or large craters and other formations on the surface.- So, the samples will be returned to Earth, not analyzed on-site?Yes, sample return is planned for future missions, either automatically or through a manned expedition. The material that the geological rover can collect will be invaluable for science: a manned mission will be justified even if its sole purpose is to collect samples and deliver them to Earth without additional studies.Similar projects are being worked on by our international colleagues. NASA's Endurance program plans a route of about 1,000 km to explore one of the largest impact structures — the Aitken Basin at the Moon's South Pole, with a diameter of about 2,000 km. This is a unique and one of the oldest impact structures. Similar studies are planned by Chinese colleagues: everyone understands that such missions are an essential tool for lunar exploration.- Are such lunar missions with geological rovers economically feasible for one country to implement, or is cooperation required?Developed countries can independently implement such a program; the costs are not prohibitive. This is a regular automated expedition, similar to those carried out during the past century: for example, the Soviet "Lunokhod-2" program. Today, several devices are operating on the surface of Mars, studying the planet for years. There are no technological problems that would make such a mission unfeasible, and compared to any manned mission, these are relatively inexpensive projects.- How necessary are manned missions? There is an opinion that modern automated devices are sophisticated enough to solve most scientific tasks, yet are significantly less costly than manned expeditions...Of course, tasks related to resource exploration and surveying are effectively solved by automatic stations and self-driving robotic platforms, the development of which is actively underway. However, lunar development implies something more: it requires permanent or periodic human presence. Such development requires industrial use of local resources for constructing bases, life support, and producing rocket fuel — essentially, forming a lunar economy. This creates many tasks that require the direct involvement of a prepared human operator, especially at the initial stage of development, for example, setting up the primary infrastructure on the lunar surface. A separate task that a person must oversee is deep drilling. We are already developing the corresponding installations with colleagues from other institutes. Deep drilling on the Moon is fundamentally different from Earth-based drilling because the Moon is a unique world with its own evolution, shaped by different laws. It is an airless object that has been subjected to intense meteorite bombardment throughout its geological history. This led to the formation of regolith — a loose layer covering the entire surface. Its accumulation process has been ongoing for more than four billion years.The regolith thickness varies depending on the region. In the lunar seas, which are the youngest formations, the average thickness is 4–5 meters, with a maximum of nine meters. On the continents, the layer is significantly thicker — about 10 meters on average, and in some areas, up to 18–20 meters or more. Drilling to a depth of 15 meters will reach the underlying bedrock almost everywhere on the Moon. A stratified column of lunar regolith brought back to Earth will become an invaluable source of knowledge, documenting the entire history of the Moon since the formation of the underlying rocks. Each layer contains information about solar activity over four billion years, the composition of the solar wind, and even the evolution of Earth's atmosphere and magnetosphere. Lunar soil, like the Rosetta Stone, preserves the history of the "Earth-Moon" system; we just need to collect the samples and decode them.- At what stage is the creation of robots for lunar exploration today?We have developed a series of robots, each designed to solve specific tasks. The concept of the heavy geological rover, which I discussed, is well-developed at the Central Research Institute of Robotics in St. Petersburg. Essentially, it is almost ready for construction and experimental design work.The second robot, a medium-sized type, is intended for prospecting work — a geological scout. Its task is not to collect samples along the route but to study the distribution, concentration, and chemical composition of volatile components of the most valuable lunar resources. These resources will be in high demand during the initial stages of lunar development. This robot is equipped with a drilling installation and a bell that is lowered onto the Moon's surface and hermetically seals the area. The drill bit goes to a depth of up to 2 meters and collects slurry with volatile components beneath the bell. Through mechanical and thermal effects, these volatile components, including frozen fragments, are converted into a gaseous state, sent to a mass spectrometer, and analyzed. This will allow for the mapping of deposits of volatile components, including water ice.The technical project for this rover was developed at the S.A. Lavochkin NPO. The device is at a fairly high technological stage, and it is almost ready to start experimental and design work for its creation.The third robot is a small geophysical rover. Its task is to investigate in detail the future sites for infrastructure needed for lunar exploration, including determining the thickness of the regolith and the distribution of large rocks. This is essentially the same as a geophysical survey when constructing buildings on Earth: before starting construction, it is necessary to understand if the site is safe. The creation of such a robot is a relatively distant stage, so it has not been developed in detail yet.- When can the first such devices be created and sent to the Moon?The new federal space program through 2036 is currently being approved, and these projects are under consideration. They need to be approved by the RAS Space Council and Roscosmos. If the project receives a positive conclusion, by the end of this year we may have clarity regarding the timing for the creation of these devices and their launch.

