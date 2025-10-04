https://sputnikglobe.com/20251004/us-fighter-jets-incursion-into-venezuela-threatens-region---bolivian-foreign-ministry-1122909310.html

US Fighter Jets' Incursion Into Venezuela Threatens Region - Bolivian Foreign Ministry

Bolivia has called the incursion of US fighter jets into Venezuelan airspace a provocation threatening regional stability, the country's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The Bolivian Foreign Ministry categorically rejects and condemns the incursion [into the airspace] by US fighter jets off the coast of fraternal Venezuela. This act poses a serious threat to its sovereignty, violates international law and the Chicago Convention on International Civil Aviation. These illegal and provocative actions are a response to hegemonic interests seeking control over the natural resources of the Caribbean, which jeopardizes the political, economic, and social stability of the region," the statement said. The ministry said Bolivia reaffirms its commitment to peace and dialogue and demands an immediate end to these actions, which threaten the lives and peace of millions of people in Latin America and the Caribbean.Earlier, Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez said that the country's air defense system detected five combat aircraft in its airspace, which he thinks were probably F-35s.On August 19, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said that US President Donald Trump was ready to use "every element of American power" to combat drug trafficking, without ruling out the possibility of a military operation in Venezuela. The statement was made following reports that Washington was deploying over 4,000 Marines and sailors to the waters off Latin America and the Caribbean to counter drug cartels.

