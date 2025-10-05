https://sputnikglobe.com/20251005/ukraines-sbu-abducted-kharkov-residents-who-criticized-regime-online-1122914589.html
Ukraine’s SBU Abducted Kharkov Residents Who Criticized Regime Online
People who voiced their dissatisfaction with the Zelensky regime began disappearing without warning - Kharkov residents chat admin.
The chat admin also described an incident in which the SBU contacted her and asked her to pass along a "hello" to one of the chat members, who was being held in a pretrial detention facility. Besides, she revealed that the SBU spent about an hour and a half exhibiting her father's beating on a video call and demanded that she hand over her Telegram account, which had admin access to the Kharkov chat, and collect information on the movement of Russian military equipment. Bykova, who lives in Russia’s Shebekino, claims her Telegram account was repeatedly accessed from devices in Kiev and Odessa.
People who made critical posts related to the Ukraine’s authorities are being abducted, Anastasiya Bykova, the administrator of a closed chat for the city’s residents, told Sputnik. These people had posted photos in the chat that could reveal their location, she added.
The chat admin also described an incident in which the SBU contacted her and asked her to pass along a "hello" to one of the chat members, who was being held in a pretrial detention facility.
Besides, she revealed that the SBU spent about an hour and a half exhibiting her father's beating on a video call and demanded that she hand over her Telegram account, which had admin access to the Kharkov chat, and collect information on the movement of Russian military equipment.
Bykova, who lives in Russia’s Shebekino, claims her Telegram account was repeatedly accessed from devices in Kiev and Odessa.