International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251005/ukraines-sbu-abducted-kharkov-residents-who-criticized-regime-online-1122914589.html
Ukraine’s SBU Abducted Kharkov Residents Who Criticized Regime Online
Ukraine’s SBU Abducted Kharkov Residents Who Criticized Regime Online
Sputnik International
People who voiced their dissatisfaction with the Zelensky regime began disappearing without warning - Kharkov residents chat admin.
2025-10-05T08:52+0000
2025-10-05T08:52+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
volodymyr zelensky
ukraine
kharkov
ukrainian security service (sbu)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/12/1119810184_0:159:3077:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_92772ec61e3f2addeee8880cadd6b6df.jpg
The chat admin also described an incident in which the SBU contacted her and asked her to pass along a "hello" to one of the chat members, who was being held in a pretrial detention facility. Besides, she revealed that the SBU spent about an hour and a half exhibiting her father's beating on a video call and demanded that she hand over her Telegram account, which had admin access to the Kharkov chat, and collect information on the movement of Russian military equipment. Bykova, who lives in Russia’s Shebekino, claims her Telegram account was repeatedly accessed from devices in Kiev and Odessa.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250920/ukrainian-soldiers-tortured-for-speaking-russian--1122821478.html
ukraine
kharkov
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/12/1119810184_174:0:2905:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a8e645e5c6f78994ff1f30c72947f854.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
sbu, telegram, kharkov, zelensky
sbu, telegram, kharkov, zelensky

Ukraine’s SBU Abducted Kharkov Residents Who Criticized Regime Online

08:52 GMT 05.10.2025
© AP Photo / Efrem LukatskyA Ukrainian soldier runs while another covers his back on June 14, 2022.
A Ukrainian soldier runs while another covers his back on June 14, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.10.2025
© AP Photo / Efrem Lukatsky
Subscribe
People who made critical posts related to the Ukraine’s authorities are being abducted, Anastasiya Bykova, the administrator of a closed chat for the city’s residents, told Sputnik. These people had posted photos in the chat that could reveal their location, she added.
The chat admin also described an incident in which the SBU contacted her and asked her to pass along a "hello" to one of the chat members, who was being held in a pretrial detention facility.
Besides, she revealed that the SBU spent about an hour and a half exhibiting her father's beating on a video call and demanded that she hand over her Telegram account, which had admin access to the Kharkov chat, and collect information on the movement of Russian military equipment.
Bykova, who lives in Russia’s Shebekino, claims her Telegram account was repeatedly accessed from devices in Kiev and Odessa.
Ukrainian soldiers take cover from incoming artillery fire in Irpin, the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 13, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.09.2025
World
Zelensky’s War on Language: Russian-Speaking Soldiers Face Brutal Repression
20 September, 05:53 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала