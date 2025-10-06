https://sputnikglobe.com/20251006/eus-von-der-leyen-signed-surrender-of-europe-to-trump--national-rally-leader-1122919516.html
ЕU's Von der Leyen 'Signed Surrender of Europe to Trump' – National Rally Leader
ЕU's Von der Leyen 'Signed Surrender of Europe to Trump' – National Rally Leader
Sputnik International
By inking an unfavorable trade deal with US President Donald Trump in July, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen effectively "signed surrender of Europe to Trump," Jordan Bardella, president of the right-wing National Rally party, said on Monday.
2025-10-06T19:00+0000
2025-10-06T19:00+0000
2025-10-06T19:00+0000
world
europe
ursula von der leyen
european union (eu)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/06/1121366953_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_40d31a9d8ff6b5f76dc361fbefff8c56.jpg
Bardella proposed a motion of no confidence in von der Leyen on Monday, which will be debated by the European Parliament on Thursday alongside a similar motion filed by Manon Aubry of the left-wing France Unbowed party. Von der Leyen faces bids to remove her from office for the second time in three months. In late July, Ursula von der Leyen and Donald Trump signed a trade deal that subjected most EU exports to the United States to a 15% tariff. Under the deal, the European Union will purchase $750 billion in US energy and make investments of $600 billion in the US by 2028, bolstering the US economy and manufacturing capabilities.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250708/von-der-leyen-hides-truth-about-purchase-of-coronavirus-vaccines---rdif-ceo-1122411382.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/06/1121366953_273:0:3004:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5de07b5989b0062335529101a96d126b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
eu us relations, von der leyen trump deal
eu us relations, von der leyen trump deal
ЕU's Von der Leyen 'Signed Surrender of Europe to Trump' – National Rally Leader
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - By inking an unfavorable trade deal with US President Donald Trump in July, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen effectively "signed surrender of Europe to Trump," Jordan Bardella, president of the right-wing National Rally party, said on Monday.
Bardella proposed a motion of no confidence in von der Leyen on Monday, which will be debated by the European Parliament on Thursday alongside a similar motion filed by Manon Aubry of the left-wing France Unbowed party.
"In the face of Trump's America, you haven't managed to reach an agreement with our counter-parties, you actually signed the treaty surrender of Europe. While other major powers are fighting hard to defend their interests, you are handing everything [to Trump] - our factories, our jobs, our industry," Bardella told von der Leyen at the joint debate in Strasbourg.
Von der Leyen faces bids to remove her from office for the second time in three months.
In late July, Ursula von der Leyen and Donald Trump signed a trade deal that subjected most EU exports to the United States to a 15% tariff. Under the deal, the European Union will purchase $750 billion in US energy and make investments of $600 billion in the US by 2028, bolstering the US economy and manufacturing capabilities.