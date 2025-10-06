International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251006/eus-von-der-leyen-signed-surrender-of-europe-to-trump--national-rally-leader-1122919516.html
ЕU's Von der Leyen 'Signed Surrender of Europe to Trump' – National Rally Leader
ЕU's Von der Leyen 'Signed Surrender of Europe to Trump' – National Rally Leader
Sputnik International
By inking an unfavorable trade deal with US President Donald Trump in July, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen effectively "signed surrender of Europe to Trump," Jordan Bardella, president of the right-wing National Rally party, said on Monday.
2025-10-06T19:00+0000
2025-10-06T19:00+0000
world
europe
ursula von der leyen
european union (eu)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/06/1121366953_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_40d31a9d8ff6b5f76dc361fbefff8c56.jpg
Bardella proposed a motion of no confidence in von der Leyen on Monday, which will be debated by the European Parliament on Thursday alongside a similar motion filed by Manon Aubry of the left-wing France Unbowed party. Von der Leyen faces bids to remove her from office for the second time in three months. In late July, Ursula von der Leyen and Donald Trump signed a trade deal that subjected most EU exports to the United States to a 15% tariff. Under the deal, the European Union will purchase $750 billion in US energy and make investments of $600 billion in the US by 2028, bolstering the US economy and manufacturing capabilities.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250708/von-der-leyen-hides-truth-about-purchase-of-coronavirus-vaccines---rdif-ceo-1122411382.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/06/1121366953_273:0:3004:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5de07b5989b0062335529101a96d126b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
eu us relations, von der leyen trump deal
eu us relations, von der leyen trump deal

ЕU's Von der Leyen 'Signed Surrender of Europe to Trump' – National Rally Leader

19:00 GMT 06.10.2025
© AP Photo / Virginia MayoEuropean Commission President Ursula von der Leyen attends an EU-Gulf Cooperation Council roundtable meeting at the European Council building in Brussels, Belgium, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen attends an EU-Gulf Cooperation Council roundtable meeting at the European Council building in Brussels, Belgium, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.10.2025
© AP Photo / Virginia Mayo
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - By inking an unfavorable trade deal with US President Donald Trump in July, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen effectively "signed surrender of Europe to Trump," Jordan Bardella, president of the right-wing National Rally party, said on Monday.
Bardella proposed a motion of no confidence in von der Leyen on Monday, which will be debated by the European Parliament on Thursday alongside a similar motion filed by Manon Aubry of the left-wing France Unbowed party.
"In the face of Trump's America, you haven't managed to reach an agreement with our counter-parties, you actually signed the treaty surrender of Europe. While other major powers are fighting hard to defend their interests, you are handing everything [to Trump] - our factories, our jobs, our industry," Bardella told von der Leyen at the joint debate in Strasbourg.
Von der Leyen faces bids to remove her from office for the second time in three months.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a media conference on the defense package at EU headquarters in Brussels, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.07.2025
World
Von der Leyen Hides Truth About Coronavirus Vaccine Purchases - RDIF CEO
8 July, 06:30 GMT
In late July, Ursula von der Leyen and Donald Trump signed a trade deal that subjected most EU exports to the United States to a 15% tariff. Under the deal, the European Union will purchase $750 billion in US energy and make investments of $600 billion in the US by 2028, bolstering the US economy and manufacturing capabilities.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала