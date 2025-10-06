https://sputnikglobe.com/20251006/eus-von-der-leyen-signed-surrender-of-europe-to-trump--national-rally-leader-1122919516.html

ЕU's Von der Leyen 'Signed Surrender of Europe to Trump' – National Rally Leader

ЕU's Von der Leyen 'Signed Surrender of Europe to Trump' – National Rally Leader

Sputnik International

By inking an unfavorable trade deal with US President Donald Trump in July, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen effectively "signed surrender of Europe to Trump," Jordan Bardella, president of the right-wing National Rally party, said on Monday.

2025-10-06T19:00+0000

2025-10-06T19:00+0000

2025-10-06T19:00+0000

world

europe

ursula von der leyen

european union (eu)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/06/1121366953_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_40d31a9d8ff6b5f76dc361fbefff8c56.jpg

Bardella proposed a motion of no confidence in von der Leyen on Monday, which will be debated by the European Parliament on Thursday alongside a similar motion filed by Manon Aubry of the left-wing France Unbowed party. Von der Leyen faces bids to remove her from office for the second time in three months. In late July, Ursula von der Leyen and Donald Trump signed a trade deal that subjected most EU exports to the United States to a 15% tariff. Under the deal, the European Union will purchase $750 billion in US energy and make investments of $600 billion in the US by 2028, bolstering the US economy and manufacturing capabilities.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250708/von-der-leyen-hides-truth-about-purchase-of-coronavirus-vaccines---rdif-ceo-1122411382.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

eu us relations, von der leyen trump deal