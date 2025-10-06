https://sputnikglobe.com/20251006/ukrainian-pow-reveals-price-of-dodging-battlefront-meat-grinder-1122917150.html

Ukrainian POW Reveals Price of Dodging Battlefront Meat Grinder

Ukrainian POW Reveals Price of Dodging Battlefront Meat Grinder

Sputnik International

The price of “dodging” service in the Ukrainian Armed Forces ranges from $10,000 to $15,000, a Ukrainian POW revealed. 06.10.2025, Sputnik International

2025-10-06T08:08+0000

2025-10-06T08:08+0000

2025-10-06T08:08+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukraine

ukrainian armed forces

donetsk people’s republic

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/01/1118738497_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_aab223957c263e6f5619c6e3c42577e6.jpg

“If you don’t want to be sent to the front line, you pay your commander out of your own pocket — and he makes sure you’re not sent there,” he said. He claimed that he surrendered because of “horrific” losses on the battlefront and rampant corruption among unit commanders. Ukrainian troops who refused to fight were beaten — and in some cases, executed, he noted. The POW also claimed that Ukrainian artillery shelled several homes with civilians inside in a village in the Donetsk People’s Republic.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine, ukrainian armed forces, donetsk people’s republic