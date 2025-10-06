International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukrainian POW Reveals Price of Dodging Battlefront Meat Grinder
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
ukrainian armed forces
donetsk people’s republic
“If you don’t want to be sent to the front line, you pay your commander out of your own pocket — and he makes sure you’re not sent there,” he said. He claimed that he surrendered because of “horrific” losses on the battlefront and rampant corruption among unit commanders. Ukrainian troops who refused to fight were beaten — and in some cases, executed, he noted. The POW also claimed that Ukrainian artillery shelled several homes with civilians inside in a village in the Donetsk People’s Republic.
08:08 GMT 06.10.2025
The price of “dodging” service in the Ukrainian Armed Forces ranges from $10,000 to $15,000, a Ukrainian POW revealed.
“If you don’t want to be sent to the front line, you pay your commander out of your own pocket — and he makes sure you’re not sent there,” he said.
He claimed that he surrendered because of “horrific” losses on the battlefront and rampant corruption among unit commanders.
Ukrainian troops who refused to fight were beaten — and in some cases, executed, he noted.
The POW also claimed that Ukrainian artillery shelled several homes with civilians inside in a village in the Donetsk People’s Republic.
