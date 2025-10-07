https://sputnikglobe.com/20251007/gold-hits-4000-per-ounce-first-time-ever-1122920655.html
Gold Hits $4,000 Per Ounce First Time Ever
Gold Hits $4,000 Per Ounce First Time Ever
Sputnik International
Gold hit an all-time high just above $4,000 per ounce, according to trading data. 07.10.2025, Sputnik International
2025-10-07T05:53+0000
2025-10-07T05:53+0000
2025-10-07T05:53+0000
beyond politics
business
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1a/1117566277_0:81:2885:1704_1920x0_80_0_0_3bb27b4b816a2be2e73a5a5d509df2de.jpg
The price of December gold futures on the Comex exchange in New York rose to $4,000.05 per ounce at 00:28 GMT.As of 01:03 GMT, the futures retreated to $3,983 per ounce.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1a/1117566277_254:0:2633:1784_1920x0_80_0_0_3ff846dbd39514d77767dbaffa3cffaf.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
business
Gold Hits $4,000 Per Ounce First Time Ever
Gold hit an all-time high just above $4,000 per ounce, according to trading data.
The price of December gold futures on the Comex exchange in New York rose to $4,000.05 per ounce at 00:28 GMT.
As of 01:03 GMT, the futures retreated to $3,983 per ounce.