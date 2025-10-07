https://sputnikglobe.com/20251007/gold-hits-4000-per-ounce-first-time-ever-1122920655.html

Gold Hits $4,000 Per Ounce First Time Ever

Gold hit an all-time high just above $4,000 per ounce, according to trading data. 07.10.2025, Sputnik International

The price of December gold futures on the Comex exchange in New York rose to $4,000.05 per ounce at 00:28 GMT.As of 01:03 GMT, the futures retreated to $3,983 per ounce.

