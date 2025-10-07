International
Kim Sends Birthday Greetings to Putin
Kim Sends Birthday Greetings to Putin
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un congratulated Vladimir Putin on his birthday, praising Russia's leadership in building a new multipolar world.
In his message, Kim expressed confidence that the friendship between Pyongyang and Moscow will last forever, highlighting the strong bilateral ties between the two nations.Kim also promised that both countries would continue to expand and develop their relations in all areas, emphasizing that Pyongyang and Moscow will always stand together.
05:51 GMT 07.10.2025
© Sputnik / POOL/Vladimir Smirnov
Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un
Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.10.2025
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un congratulated Vladimir Putin on his birthday, praising Russia’s leadership in building a new multipolar world.
In his message, Kim expressed confidence that the friendship between Pyongyang and Moscow will last forever, highlighting the strong bilateral ties between the two nations.
Kim also promised that both countries would continue to expand and develop their relations in all areas, emphasizing that Pyongyang and Moscow will always stand together.
