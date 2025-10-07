https://sputnikglobe.com/20251007/kremlin-warns-of-serious-escalation-if-tomahawk-missiles-delivered-to-ukraine-1122921105.html

Kremlin Warns of Serious Escalation if Tomahawk Missiles Delivered to Ukraine

Tomahawk missiles may have a nuclear version, and this should be kept in mind, Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of the Russian president has warned, explaining that their delivery to Ukraine would mark a serious escalation in the conflict.

President Vladimir Putin earlier said that Ukraine’s use of Tomahawk missiles would harm US-Russia relations and emphasized it would be impossible without US military involvement. Russia however is waiting for clearer and more decisive comments from US President Donald Trump regarding the potential missile supply, Peskov added.Other statements from Peskov:

