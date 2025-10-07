https://sputnikglobe.com/20251007/kremlin-warns-of-serious-escalation-if-tomahawk-missiles-delivered-to-ukraine-1122921105.html
Kremlin Warns of Serious Escalation if Tomahawk Missiles Delivered to Ukraine
Kremlin Warns of Serious Escalation if Tomahawk Missiles Delivered to Ukraine
Sputnik International
Tomahawk missiles may have a nuclear version, and this should be kept in mind, Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of the Russian president has warned, explaining that their delivery to Ukraine would mark a serious escalation in the conflict.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/0c/1105398317_0:75:1830:1104_1920x0_80_0_0_97039a3e737d8de34c65f77858d98c6d.jpg
President Vladimir Putin earlier said that Ukraine’s use of Tomahawk missiles would harm US-Russia relations and emphasized it would be impossible without US military involvement. Russia however is waiting for clearer and more decisive comments from US President Donald Trump regarding the potential missile supply, Peskov added.Other statements from Peskov:
Kremlin Warns of Serious Escalation if Tomahawk Missiles Delivered to Ukraine
President Vladimir Putin earlier said that Ukraine’s use of Tomahawk missiles would harm US-Russia relations and emphasized it would be impossible without US military involvement.
Russia however is waiting for clearer and more decisive comments from US President Donald Trump regarding the potential missile supply, Peskov added.
Other statements from Peskov:
Russia believes Trump still aims to help resolve the Ukrainian conflict through peace talks
Moscow will respond if restrictions on Russian diplomats’ travel to the EU are imposed
Russia will use all legal means to protect its interests if Western attempts to seize Russian assets continue
No significant steps have been made toward establishing dialogue between US and Russian diplomats