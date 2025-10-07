International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251007/kremlin-warns-of-serious-escalation-if-tomahawk-missiles-delivered-to-ukraine-1122921105.html
Kremlin Warns of Serious Escalation if Tomahawk Missiles Delivered to Ukraine
Kremlin Warns of Serious Escalation if Tomahawk Missiles Delivered to Ukraine
Sputnik International
Tomahawk missiles may have a nuclear version, and this should be kept in mind, Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of the Russian president has warned, explaining that their delivery to Ukraine would mark a serious escalation in the conflict.
2025-10-07T12:29+0000
2025-10-07T12:35+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
dmitry peskov
donald trump
russia
ukraine
vladimir
kremlin
tomahawk
european union (eu)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/0c/1105398317_0:75:1830:1104_1920x0_80_0_0_97039a3e737d8de34c65f77858d98c6d.jpg
President Vladimir Putin earlier said that Ukraine’s use of Tomahawk missiles would harm US-Russia relations and emphasized it would be impossible without US military involvement. Russia however is waiting for clearer and more decisive comments from US President Donald Trump regarding the potential missile supply, Peskov added.Other statements from Peskov:
russia
ukraine
vladimir
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/0c/1105398317_129:0:1701:1179_1920x0_80_0_0_e9eb015599050bb249e453d54fb2638b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
kremlin, ukraine, russian special military operation, tomahawk missiles, american weapons
kremlin, ukraine, russian special military operation, tomahawk missiles, american weapons

Kremlin Warns of Serious Escalation if Tomahawk Missiles Delivered to Ukraine

12:29 GMT 07.10.2025 (Updated: 12:35 GMT 07.10.2025)
© US NavyA Tactical "Tomahawk" Block IV cruise missile, conducts a controlled flight test over the Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) western test range complex in southern California
A Tactical Tomahawk Block IV cruise missile, conducts a controlled flight test over the Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) western test range complex in southern California - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.10.2025
© US Navy
Subscribe
Tomahawk missiles may have a nuclear version, and this should be kept in mind, Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of the Russian president has warned, explaining that their delivery to Ukraine would mark a serious escalation in the conflict.
President Vladimir Putin earlier said that Ukraine’s use of Tomahawk missiles would harm US-Russia relations and emphasized it would be impossible without US military involvement.
Russia however is waiting for clearer and more decisive comments from US President Donald Trump regarding the potential missile supply, Peskov added.

Other statements from Peskov:

Russia believes Trump still aims to help resolve the Ukrainian conflict through peace talks
Moscow will respond if restrictions on Russian diplomats’ travel to the EU are imposed
Russia will use all legal means to protect its interests if Western attempts to seize Russian assets continue
No significant steps have been made toward establishing dialogue between US and Russian diplomats
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала