Moscow Format Participants Confirm Support for Independent Afghanistan - Statement
© Sputnik / Kristina Kormilitsyna / Go to the mediabankFrom left to right: Iranian Ambassador to Afghanistan Hassan Kazemi Qomi, Acting Afghan Foreign Minister, member of the Taliban* leadership Amir Khan Muttaqi, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Russian Presidential Special Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov and other officials at a joint photo session as part of the 6th meeting of the Moscow format of consultations on Afghanistan. October 4, 2024.
Participants of the Moscow format of consultations on Afghanistan reaffirmed their support for Afghanistan's emergence as an independent, united, and peaceful state, according to a joint statement following the consultations published on the Russian Foreign Ministry's Telegram on Tuesday.
"The participants reaffirmed their support for Afghanistan's emergence as an independent and peaceful state, free of terrorism and drugs. They expressed their readiness to assist Kabul in strengthening regional security," the statement read.
The participants of the consultations also called for strengthening counter-terrorism cooperation at bilateral and multilateral levels, the statement added.
"They called attempts by countries to deploy their military infrastructure in Afghanistan and neighboring states unacceptable, as this does not correspond to the interests of regional peace and stability," the statement read.
The participants also confirmed their readiness to continue humanitarian support for the Afghan people, the statement added.