Moscow Format Participants Confirm Support for Independent Afghanistan - Statement

Moscow Format Participants Confirm Support for Independent Afghanistan - Statement

Participants of the Moscow format of consultations on Afghanistan reaffirmed their support for Afghanistan's emergence as an independent, united, and peaceful... 07.10.2025, Sputnik International

"The participants reaffirmed their support for Afghanistan's emergence as an independent and peaceful state, free of terrorism and drugs. They expressed their readiness to assist Kabul in strengthening regional security," the statement read.The participants of the consultations also called for strengthening counter-terrorism cooperation at bilateral and multilateral levels, the statement added.The participants also confirmed their readiness to continue humanitarian support for the Afghan people, the statement added.

