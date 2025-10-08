https://sputnikglobe.com/20251008/beijing-expects-china-us-trade-consultations-to-continue---embassy-1122923588.html
Beijing considers the US government shutdown a purely domestic issue and expects China-US consultations on trade and economy to continue, the Chinese Embassy in the US told RIA Novosti.
"As a matter of principle, we hope the U.S. side will work with China to implement the important common understandings reached by our heads of state in their phone call, make good use of the China-U.S. economic and trade consultation mechanisms, and enhance mutual understanding, reduce misperceptions, and strengthen cooperation through dialogue and communication on the basis of equality, respect and mutual benefit, so as to promote the steady, sound and sustainable development of China-U.S. relations," embassy spokesperson Liu Pengyu said.
The spokesperson added that China’s position on the economic and trade issues between China and the US is consistent and clear.
"The essence of China-US economic and trade cooperation is mutual benefit and win-win," Liu Pengyu said, adding that "Regarding the federal government shutdown, it is essentially about U.S. domestic politics."