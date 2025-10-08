International
Hamas Says Handed Over to Israel List of Prisoners for Exchange as Part of Indirect Talks
Hamas Says Handed Over to Israel List of Prisoners for Exchange as Part of Indirect Talks
The Palestinian movement Hamas representative, Taher al-Nunu, announced on Wednesday an exchange of lists of people to be released as part of indirect talks... 08.10.2025, Sputnik International
"Today, an exchange of lists of prisoners required to be released took place in accordance with the agreed mechanisms and numbers," the representative said in a statement.All parties to the negotiations in are optimistic, and mediators are making the necessary efforts, the representative added.
Hamas Says Handed Over to Israel List of Prisoners for Exchange as Part of Indirect Talks

09:02 GMT 08.10.2025
Palestinians search for the people killed in an Israeli airstrike in Bureij refugee camp Gaza Strip, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023
The Palestinian movement Hamas representative, Taher al-Nunu, announced on Wednesday an exchange of lists of people to be released as part of indirect talks with Israel in Egypt's Sharm el-Sheikh.
"Today, an exchange of lists of prisoners required to be released took place in accordance with the agreed mechanisms and numbers," the representative said in a statement.
All parties to the negotiations in are optimistic, and mediators are making the necessary efforts, the representative added.
