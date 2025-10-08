https://sputnikglobe.com/20251008/hamas-says-handed-over-to-israel-list-of-prisoners-for-exchange-as-part-of-indirect-talks-1122924845.html

Hamas Says Handed Over to Israel List of Prisoners for Exchange as Part of Indirect Talks

Hamas Says Handed Over to Israel List of Prisoners for Exchange as Part of Indirect Talks

Sputnik International

The Palestinian movement Hamas representative, Taher al-Nunu, announced on Wednesday an exchange of lists of people to be released as part of indirect talks... 08.10.2025, Sputnik International

2025-10-08T09:02+0000

2025-10-08T09:02+0000

2025-10-08T09:02+0000

world

middle east

israel

egypt

sharm el-sheikh

hamas

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/0d/1120527987_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0be58fea9c8f6a72821b0425c6c22dd0.jpg

"Today, an exchange of lists of prisoners required to be released took place in accordance with the agreed mechanisms and numbers," the representative said in a statement.All parties to the negotiations in are optimistic, and mediators are making the necessary efforts, the representative added.

israel

egypt

sharm el-sheikh

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

middle east, israel, egypt, sharm el-sheikh, hamas