https://sputnikglobe.com/20251009/un-chief-guterres-hails-israel-hamas-ceasefire-deal-1122929076.html
UN Chief Guterres Hails Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Deal
UN Chief Guterres Hails Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Deal
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the peace agreement between Israel and Palestinian movement Hamas, stating that the global organization is ready... 09.10.2025
world
Trump said Wednesday that Israel and Hamas signed the first phase of the Gaza peace deal.He urged all parties concerned to abide by the deal's terms.
05:27 GMT 09.10.2025
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the peace agreement between Israel and Palestinian movement Hamas, stating that the global organization is ready to support the deal and increase humanitarian aid.
Trump said Wednesday that Israel and Hamas signed the first phase of the Gaza peace deal.
"I welcome the announcement of an agreement to secure a ceasefire and hostage release in Gaza, based on the proposal put forward by President Donald J. Trump," Guterres said.
He urged all parties concerned to abide by the deal's terms.
"The United Nations will support the full implementation of the agreement and will scale up the delivery of sustained and principled humanitarian relief, and we will advance recovery and reconstruction efforts in Gaza. I urge all stakeholders to seize this momentous opportunity to establish a credible political path forward towards ending the occupation, recognizing the right to self-determination of the Palestinian people, leading to a two-state solution to enable Israelis and Palestinians to live in peace and security," Guterres said.
Заголовок открываемого материала