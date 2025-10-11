International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251011/us-to-impose-100-tariff-on-china-on-november-1---trump-1122940969.html
US to Impose 100% Tariff on China on November 1 - Trump
US to Impose 100% Tariff on China on November 1 - Trump
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said on Friday that the United States will introduce export controls on critical software starting November 1 as a counter-measure to China's intention to expand export controls on rare earths.
2025-10-11T04:29+0000
2025-10-11T04:29+0000
world
us
donald trump
china
trade war
us-china trade war
us-china trade war
tariff war
us import tariffs
tariffs
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/1c/1122502905_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_e052b1835390534b34b018054affc6b9.jpg
"Also on November 1st, we will impose Export Controls on any and all critical software," Trump wrote on Truth Social. The US will also impose 100% tariff on China, which is over and above any tariff Beijing currently faces, starting on November 1 or sooner, Trump added.
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/1c/1122502905_162:0:2893:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_42f2f8d3c7581192f0039a03fc4a7918.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
trade war, us-china trade war, us-china war, trump's tariffs
trade war, us-china trade war, us-china war, trump's tariffs

US to Impose 100% Tariff on China on November 1 - Trump

04:29 GMT 11.10.2025
© AP Photo / Markus SchreiberПрезидент Дональд Трамп на пресс-конференции после пленарного заседания саммита НАТО в Гааге, Нидерланды
Президент Дональд Трамп на пресс-конференции после пленарного заседания саммита НАТО в Гааге, Нидерланды - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.10.2025
© AP Photo / Markus Schreiber
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said on Friday that the United States will introduce export controls on critical software starting November 1 as a counter-measure to China's intention to expand export controls on rare earths.
"Also on November 1st, we will impose Export Controls on any and all critical software," Trump wrote on Truth Social.
The US will also impose 100% tariff on China, which is over and above any tariff Beijing currently faces, starting on November 1 or sooner, Trump added.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала