US to Impose 100% Tariff on China on November 1 - Trump

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that the United States will introduce export controls on critical software starting November 1 as a counter-measure to China's intention to expand export controls on rare earths.

2025-10-11T04:29+0000

"Also on November 1st, we will impose Export Controls on any and all critical software," Trump wrote on Truth Social. The US will also impose 100% tariff on China, which is over and above any tariff Beijing currently faces, starting on November 1 or sooner, Trump added.

