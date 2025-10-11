https://sputnikglobe.com/20251011/us-to-impose-100-tariff-on-china-on-november-1---trump-1122940969.html
US to Impose 100% Tariff on China on November 1 - Trump
US President Donald Trump said on Friday that the United States will introduce export controls on critical software starting November 1 as a counter-measure to China's intention to expand export controls on rare earths.
"Also on November 1st, we will impose Export Controls on any and all critical software," Trump wrote on Truth Social. The US will also impose 100% tariff on China, which is over and above any tariff Beijing currently faces, starting on November 1 or sooner, Trump added.
"Also on November 1st, we will impose Export Controls on any and all critical software," Trump wrote on Truth Social.
The US will also impose 100% tariff on China, which is over and above any tariff Beijing currently faces, starting on November 1 or sooner, Trump added.