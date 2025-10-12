https://sputnikglobe.com/20251012/egypt-will-host-gaza-peace-summit-on-monday---presidential-office-1122945378.html
Egypt will Host Gaza Peace Summit on Monday - Presidential Office
03:41 GMT 12.10.2025 (Updated: 04:06 GMT 12.10.2025)
A Gaza peace summit will take place in Egypt's Red Sea resort city of Sharm El-Sheikh on October 13, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi's office said on Saturday.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and US President Donald Trump will co-chair the summit in Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday, according to an official statement from Egypt.
According to the Egyptian presidency, 20 world leaders are expected to attend the summit, which aims to establish a "new chapter of regional security and stability".
"An international summit titled 'Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit' will be held in Sharm El-Sheikh on Monday, October 13, 2025, afternoon. The summit will be co-chaired by President Abdel Fattah Sisi and US President Donald Trump, with the participation of leaders from more than 20 countries." the office said in a statement.
The purpose of the summit is to put an end to the conflict in the Gaza Strip, the statement said.