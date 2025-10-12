International
Egypt will Host Gaza Peace Summit on Monday - Presidential Office
Sputnik International
A Gaza peace summit will take place in Egypt's Red Sea resort city of Sharm El-Sheikh on October 13, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi's office said on Saturday.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and US President Donald Trump will co-chair the summit in Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday, according to an official statement from Egypt.According to the Egyptian presidency, 20 world leaders are expected to attend the summit, which aims to establish a "new chapter of regional security and stability".The purpose of the summit is to put an end to the conflict in the Gaza Strip, the statement said.
Egypt will Host Gaza Peace Summit on Monday - Presidential Office

03:41 GMT 12.10.2025 (Updated: 04:06 GMT 12.10.2025)
A Gaza peace summit will take place in Egypt's Red Sea resort city of Sharm El-Sheikh on October 13, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi's office said on Saturday.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and US President Donald Trump will co-chair the summit in Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday, according to an official statement from Egypt.
According to the Egyptian presidency, 20 world leaders are expected to attend the summit, which aims to establish a "new chapter of regional security and stability".
"An international summit titled 'Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit' will be held in Sharm El-Sheikh on Monday, October 13, 2025, afternoon. The summit will be co-chaired by President Abdel Fattah Sisi and US President Donald Trump, with the participation of leaders from more than 20 countries." the office said in a statement.
The purpose of the summit is to put an end to the conflict in the Gaza Strip, the statement said.
