Egypt will Host Gaza Peace Summit on Monday - Presidential Office

A Gaza peace summit will take place in Egypt's Red Sea resort city of Sharm El-Sheikh on October 13, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi's office said on Saturday.

2025-10-12T03:41+0000

2025-10-12T03:41+0000

2025-10-12T04:06+0000

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and US President Donald Trump will co-chair the summit in Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday, according to an official statement from Egypt.According to the Egyptian presidency, 20 world leaders are expected to attend the summit, which aims to establish a "new chapter of regional security and stability".The purpose of the summit is to put an end to the conflict in the Gaza Strip, the statement said.

