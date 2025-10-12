https://sputnikglobe.com/20251012/russias-dialogue-with-trump-continuing-based-on-agreements-reached-in-alaska---dmitriev-1122946846.html
Russia's Dialogue With Trump Continuing Based on Agreements Reached in Alaska - Dmitriev
Russia's dialogue with US President Donald Trump's team is continuing on the basis of agreements reached at the summit in Alaska, Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, Kirill Dmitriev, said.
Russia's dialogue with US President Donald Trump's team is continuing on the basis of agreements reached at the summit in Alaska, Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, Kirill Dmitriev, said. On August 15, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump met in Alaska to discuss ways to resolve the Ukrainian conflict. Both leaders described the meeting positively. Following the summit, the Russian president stated that it was possible to reach an end to the conflict in Ukraine and stressed that Moscow was interested in a long-term settlement.
The meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump took place at the Elmendorf-Richardson military base in Anchorage, Alaska, on August 15.
"Russia's dialogue with Trump's team continues on the basis of the agreements reached at the summit in Alaska," he said on Telegram.
On August 15, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump met in Alaska to discuss ways to resolve the Ukrainian conflict. Both leaders described the meeting positively. Following the summit, the Russian president stated that it was possible to reach an end to the conflict in Ukraine and stressed that Moscow was interested in a long-term settlement.