Tariffs Threats is the Wrong Way to Interact with China — Ministry of Commerce
China says it is a "responsible major country," contrasting the US's "textbook double standards," according to an official statement from the Chinese Ministry of Commerce.
Rare earth controls are a legitimate security measure — not a trade weapon, even though they affect the US defense and tech industries.
China highlights Washington has more than 3,000 rules, and China only has 900.
China is firm but open to talking — as long as the US "corrects its wrong practices."
The US announcement of new tariffs against China is a typical example of "double standards," the ministry stated.
China calls on the United States to properly resolve differences and maintain stable trade and economic relations. If Washington persists, Beijing will take measures to protect its legitimate rights and interests, the ministry added.