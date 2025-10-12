https://sputnikglobe.com/20251012/us-forced-china-to-impose-retaliatory-port-charges-on-us-vessels-1122945712.html

US Forced China to Impose Retaliatory Port Charges on US Vessels

US Forced China to Impose Retaliatory Port Charges on US Vessels

Sputnik International

The United States insisted on imposing port charges on Chinese vessels, and Beijing was forced to take retaliatory measures to protect its rights, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce stated.

2025-10-12T05:34+0000

2025-10-12T05:34+0000

2025-10-12T05:34+0000

economy

chinese ministry of commerce

world trade organization (wto)

beijing

china

us

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/0c/1122945551_0:162:3066:1887_1920x0_80_0_0_00a3d447c9c1026581c42202382d7cb0.jpg

"The US actions seriously violate World Trade Organization rules, as well as the principle of equality and reciprocity enshrined in the China-US Maritime Transport Agreement, and are a typical example of unilateral action," the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said in a statement. It noted that China has repeatedly expressed dissatisfaction and resolutely opposed the move. On October 10, the Chinese Ministry of Transport announced the introduction of a special port charge for US vessels. The measures will take effect on October 14 and will apply to vessels owned or operated by US companies, as well as US-flagged and US-built vessels. The Chinese Ministry of Transport emphasized that these measures were retaliatory against the US imposition of port charges on Chinese vessels. In April 2025, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce warned the US that Chinese authorities would retaliate if the US imposed charges on Chinese-built vessels.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251011/uss-new-china-tariffs-will-boomerang-back-on-americans-heres-why-1122943859.html

beijing

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

the united states insisted on imposing port charges on chinese vessels, and beijing was forced to take retaliatory measures to protect its rights, the chinese ministry of commerce stated.