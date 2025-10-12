https://sputnikglobe.com/20251012/us-forced-china-to-impose-retaliatory-port-charges-on-us-vessels-1122945712.html
US Forced China to Impose Retaliatory Port Charges on US Vessels
US Forced China to Impose Retaliatory Port Charges on US Vessels
Sputnik International
The United States insisted on imposing port charges on Chinese vessels, and Beijing was forced to take retaliatory measures to protect its rights, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce stated.
2025-10-12T05:34+0000
2025-10-12T05:34+0000
2025-10-12T05:34+0000
economy
chinese ministry of commerce
world trade organization (wto)
beijing
china
us
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/0c/1122945551_0:162:3066:1887_1920x0_80_0_0_00a3d447c9c1026581c42202382d7cb0.jpg
"The US actions seriously violate World Trade Organization rules, as well as the principle of equality and reciprocity enshrined in the China-US Maritime Transport Agreement, and are a typical example of unilateral action," the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said in a statement. It noted that China has repeatedly expressed dissatisfaction and resolutely opposed the move. On October 10, the Chinese Ministry of Transport announced the introduction of a special port charge for US vessels. The measures will take effect on October 14 and will apply to vessels owned or operated by US companies, as well as US-flagged and US-built vessels. The Chinese Ministry of Transport emphasized that these measures were retaliatory against the US imposition of port charges on Chinese vessels. In April 2025, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce warned the US that Chinese authorities would retaliate if the US imposed charges on Chinese-built vessels.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251011/uss-new-china-tariffs-will-boomerang-back-on-americans-heres-why-1122943859.html
beijing
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/0c/1122945551_168:0:2899:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6fc39f88eb04ce0cde781d2af58f529e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
the united states insisted on imposing port charges on chinese vessels, and beijing was forced to take retaliatory measures to protect its rights, the chinese ministry of commerce stated.
the united states insisted on imposing port charges on chinese vessels, and beijing was forced to take retaliatory measures to protect its rights, the chinese ministry of commerce stated.
US Forced China to Impose Retaliatory Port Charges on US Vessels
The United States insisted on imposing port charges on Chinese vessels, and Beijing was forced to take retaliatory measures to protect its rights, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce stated.
"The US actions seriously violate World Trade Organization rules, as well as the principle of equality and reciprocity enshrined in the China-US Maritime Transport Agreement, and are a typical example of unilateral action," the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said in a statement.
It noted that China has repeatedly expressed dissatisfaction and resolutely opposed the move.
"China was forced to take retaliatory measures to protect its legitimate rights and interests," the ministry added.
On October 10, the Chinese Ministry of Transport announced the introduction of a special port charge for US vessels. The measures will take effect on October 14 and will apply to vessels owned or operated by US companies, as well as US-flagged and US-built vessels.
The Chinese Ministry of Transport emphasized that these measures were retaliatory against the US imposition of port charges on Chinese vessels. In April 2025, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce warned the US that Chinese authorities would retaliate if the US imposed charges on Chinese-built vessels.