Russia Ready to Participate in Any Formats on Middle East Settlement - Lavrov
09:28 GMT 13.10.2025 (Updated: 10:26 GMT 13.10.2025)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is ready to participate in any formats on the Middle East settlement, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.
"Russia is ready to participate in any format," Lavrov said during a meeting with Arab media representatives.
If the Egypt summit participants decide that Russia may be useful at some stage in the implementation of US President Donald Trump's plan, then Moscow is ready to contribute, Lavrov added.
"The invitation was sent by the hosts of the summit, the Egyptian leadership, which coordinated its actions with other Arab initiators, but above all with the United States," Lavrov told reporters on why Russia is not partaking in the Gaza summit in Egypt.
Long-term settlement of Middle East conflict impossible without creation of Palestinian state, Lavrov emphasized.
Trump’s Gaza plan 'best thing on the table', but it doesn’t solve broader Palestinian issue
Russia–Iran defense industry cooperation carried out in full compliance with international law
