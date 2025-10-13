https://sputnikglobe.com/20251013/russia-ready-to-participate-in-any-formats-on-middle-east-settlement---lavrov-1122950631.html

Russia Ready to Participate in Any Formats on Middle East Settlement - Lavrov

Russia Ready to Participate in Any Formats on Middle East Settlement - Lavrov

Sputnik International

Russia is ready to participate in any formats on the Middle East settlement, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

2025-10-13T09:28+0000

2025-10-13T09:28+0000

2025-10-13T10:26+0000

world

russia

egypt

sergey lavrov

east

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/0d/1122951973_0:0:1506:847_1920x0_80_0_0_95993ee62b1515837f2e37841f955135.jpg

"Russia is ready to participate in any format," Lavrov said during a meeting with Arab media representatives. If the Egypt summit participants decide that Russia may be useful at some stage in the implementation of US President Donald Trump's plan, then Moscow is ready to contribute, Lavrov added. "The invitation was sent by the hosts of the summit, the Egyptian leadership, which coordinated its actions with other Arab initiators, but above all with the United States," Lavrov told reporters on why Russia is not partaking in the Gaza summit in Egypt.Long-term settlement of Middle East conflict impossible without creation of Palestinian state, Lavrov emphasized. Trump’s Gaza plan 'best thing on the table', but it doesn’t solve broader Palestinian issueRussia–Iran defense industry cooperation carried out in full compliance with international law

russia

egypt

east

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

lavrov, russia, us, middle east