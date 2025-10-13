https://sputnikglobe.com/20251013/trump-announces-historic-dawn-of-new-middle-east-in-his-knesset-speech-1122952597.html

Trump Announces 'Historic Dawn of New Middle East' in His Knesset Speech

Trump Announces 'Historic Dawn of New Middle East' in His Knesset Speech

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump arrived in Tel Aviv on Monday to address the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, on the day when Israel and Hamas are exchanging... 13.10.2025, Sputnik International

2025-10-13T11:21+0000

2025-10-13T11:21+0000

2025-10-13T12:41+0000

world

donald trump

israel

tel aviv

steve witkoff

benjamin netanyahu

knesset

hamas

russia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/0d/1122953048_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_e695a16313a2b61df55228c4fc5bcf2c.jpg

Trump began his Knesset address by saying it's end of war and beginning of age of faith and hope."It is now a very exciting time for Israel and the entire Middle East", Trump also said. The United States is going to be helping the Gaza Strip to restore the fundamentals of stability, safety, dignity and economic development, US President Donald Trump said.A heckler disrupted Trump's speech:During his speech, Trump recounted the first meeting between his envoy Steve Witkoff and Russian President Vladimir Putin:Netanyahu used US weapons 'well' - TrumpTrump: With US help, Israel won all that can be won by force of armsTrump on US strikes in Iran: Many nuclear scientists & commanders being extinguished from Earth Earlier this year, the US and Iran held diplomatic talks in Oman about potentially reaching a new deal on Iran's nuclear program. Trump later admitted that these talks were a ruse meant to persuade Iran to lower its defenses.Trump claimed US attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities in June was “last chance” to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons:US is offering “hand of friendship and cooperation” to Iran The US President also voiced support to new President of Lebanon Joseph Aoun & his mission to disarm Hezbollah:Trump: There was hatred toward Israel during Obama & Biden administrationsTrump suggests Israeli President Isaac Herzog should pardon Netanyahu Israeli Prime Minister is suspected of corruption, bribery, and abuse of power, with the investigation opened in 2020.Trump's closing message: I love Israel, I’m with you all the way

israel

tel aviv

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

donald trump, israel, tel aviv, steve witkoff, benjamin netanyahu, knesset, hamas, russia