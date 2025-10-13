International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251013/trump-announces-historic-dawn-of-new-middle-east-in-his-knesset-speech-1122952597.html
Trump Announces 'Historic Dawn of New Middle East' in His Knesset Speech
Trump Announces 'Historic Dawn of New Middle East' in His Knesset Speech
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump arrived in Tel Aviv on Monday to address the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, on the day when Israel and Hamas are exchanging... 13.10.2025, Sputnik International
2025-10-13T11:21+0000
2025-10-13T12:41+0000
world
donald trump
israel
tel aviv
steve witkoff
benjamin netanyahu
knesset
hamas
russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/0d/1122953048_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_e695a16313a2b61df55228c4fc5bcf2c.jpg
Trump began his Knesset address by saying it's end of war and beginning of age of faith and hope."It is now a very exciting time for Israel and the entire Middle East", Trump also said. The United States is going to be helping the Gaza Strip to restore the fundamentals of stability, safety, dignity and economic development, US President Donald Trump said.A heckler disrupted Trump's speech:During his speech, Trump recounted the first meeting between his envoy Steve Witkoff and Russian President Vladimir Putin:Netanyahu used US weapons 'well' - TrumpTrump: With US help, Israel won all that can be won by force of armsTrump on US strikes in Iran: Many nuclear scientists &amp; commanders being extinguished from Earth Earlier this year, the US and Iran held diplomatic talks in Oman about potentially reaching a new deal on Iran's nuclear program. Trump later admitted that these talks were a ruse meant to persuade Iran to lower its defenses.Trump claimed US attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities in June was “last chance” to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons:US is offering “hand of friendship and cooperation” to Iran The US President also voiced support to new President of Lebanon Joseph Aoun &amp; his mission to disarm Hezbollah:Trump: There was hatred toward Israel during Obama &amp; Biden administrationsTrump suggests Israeli President Isaac Herzog should pardon Netanyahu Israeli Prime Minister is suspected of corruption, bribery, and abuse of power, with the investigation opened in 2020.Trump's closing message: I love Israel, I’m with you all the way
israel
tel aviv
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/0d/1122953048_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2de7ecfff0a35429dae581a7c9cf3f03.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
donald trump, israel, tel aviv, steve witkoff, benjamin netanyahu, knesset, hamas, russia
donald trump, israel, tel aviv, steve witkoff, benjamin netanyahu, knesset, hamas, russia

Trump Announces 'Historic Dawn of New Middle East' in His Knesset Speech

11:21 GMT 13.10.2025 (Updated: 12:41 GMT 13.10.2025)
© AP Photo / Evan VucciPresident Donald Trump speaks to the Knesset, Israel's parliament, Monday, Oct. 13, 2025, in Jerusalem. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, Pool)
President Donald Trump speaks to the Knesset, Israel's parliament, Monday, Oct. 13, 2025, in Jerusalem. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, Pool) - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.10.2025
© AP Photo / Evan Vucci
Subscribe
US President Donald Trump arrived in Tel Aviv on Monday to address the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, on the day when Israel and Hamas are exchanging prisoners of war as part of the first stage of Trump's Gaza peace deal.
Trump began his Knesset address by saying it's end of war and beginning of age of faith and hope.
"It is now a very exciting time for Israel and the entire Middle East", Trump also said.
The United States is going to be helping the Gaza Strip to restore the fundamentals of stability, safety, dignity and economic development, US President Donald Trump said.
"And the total focus of Gazans must be on restoring the fundamentals of stability, safety, dignity and economic development so they can finally have the better life that their children really do deserve after all these decades of horror, I intend to be a partner in this effort in the sense that we are going to help and we are going to do something that became unbelievably popular. Everybody wants to be on it. It is called the Board of peace," Trump said in his address to the Knesset.
A heckler disrupted Trump's speech:
During his speech, Trump recounted the first meeting between his envoy Steve Witkoff and Russian President Vladimir Putin:

Netanyahu used US weapons 'well' - Trump

Trump: With US help, Israel won all that can be won by force of arms

Trump on US strikes in Iran: Many nuclear scientists & commanders being extinguished from Earth

Earlier this year, the US and Iran held diplomatic talks in Oman about potentially reaching a new deal on Iran's nuclear program. Trump later admitted that these talks were a ruse meant to persuade Iran to lower its defenses.

Trump claimed US attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities in June was “last chance” to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons:

US is offering “hand of friendship and cooperation” to Iran

The US President also voiced support to new President of Lebanon Joseph Aoun & his mission to disarm Hezbollah:

Trump: There was hatred toward Israel during Obama & Biden administrations

Trump suggests Israeli President Isaac Herzog should pardon Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister is suspected of corruption, bribery, and abuse of power, with the investigation opened in 2020.

Trump's closing message: I love Israel, I’m with you all the way

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала