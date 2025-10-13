Trump Announces 'Historic Dawn of New Middle East' in His Knesset Speech
🚨Trump announces 'historic dawn of new Middle East'— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) October 13, 2025
Trump begins his Knesset address, says it's end of war and beginning of age of faith and hope pic.twitter.com/W9wANUf9PF
🚨Heckler disrupts Trump's speech https://t.co/Fl4BmNHUNz pic.twitter.com/peQbWIDWCT— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) October 13, 2025
🚨 Trump recounts first meeting between Putin and Witkoff https://t.co/Dlk75p2D9C pic.twitter.com/oH8FDYlxgK— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) October 13, 2025
Netanyahu used US weapons 'well' - Trump
🚨Trump brags about Iran's nuclear scientists being extinguished from Earth by US strikes https://t.co/kNUHMzBhMJ pic.twitter.com/yEODXSuNAG— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) October 13, 2025
Trump: With US help, Israel won all that can be won by force of arms
🚨 Trump: With US help, Israel won all that can be won by force of arms https://t.co/ekzMeV9nYW pic.twitter.com/rQKJrF9bGY— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) October 13, 2025
Trump on US strikes in Iran: Many nuclear scientists & commanders being extinguished from Earth
🚨Trump: Netanyahu used US weapons 'well' https://t.co/ol0rC98016 pic.twitter.com/nVbTdRMVuA— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) October 13, 2025
Trump claimed US attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities in June was “last chance” to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons:
🚨Trump claims that US attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities in June was “last chance” to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) October 13, 2025
This statement contracts a report earlier this year by Trump’s Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, who stated that the US… https://t.co/iHCt2YeVWg pic.twitter.com/LXlycJUf8K
US is offering “hand of friendship and cooperation” to Iran
🚨 Trump claims that US is offering “hand of friendship and cooperation” to Iran— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) October 13, 2025
Similar rhetoric was heard from top US officials in the lead up to the US attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities in June https://t.co/KX6E25RSVO pic.twitter.com/vCA9EEUDAg
The US President also voiced support to new President of Lebanon Joseph Aoun & his mission to disarm Hezbollah:
🚨Trump voices support to new President of Lebanon Joseph Aoun & his mission to disarm Hezbollah https://t.co/2oLEuuprxx pic.twitter.com/UTAnmkUePq— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) October 13, 2025
Trump: There was hatred toward Israel during Obama & Biden administrations
🚨 Trump: There was hatred toward Israel during Obama & Biden administrations https://t.co/H8unjCojqU pic.twitter.com/Hj20iNSGDl— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) October 13, 2025
Trump suggests Israeli President Isaac Herzog should pardon Netanyahu
🚨 Trump suggests Israeli President Isaac Herzog should pardon Netanyahu— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) October 13, 2025
Netanyahu is suspected of corruption, bribery, and abuse of power, with the investigation opened in 2020 https://t.co/wXFflQFZvv pic.twitter.com/Oe2s4sYXLc
Trump's closing message: I love Israel, I’m with you all the way
🚨 Trump's closing message: I love Israel, I’m with you all the way https://t.co/hq8zUrTHSl pic.twitter.com/OXtPXfcBN1— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) October 13, 2025