Trump Lands in Egypt's Sharm-el-Sheikh Ahead of Gaza Peace Summit
15:06 GMT 13.10.2025 (Updated: 15:08 GMT 13.10.2025)
© AP Photo / Evan VucciPresident Donald Trump arrives on Air Force One at Sharm El Sheikh International Airport, Monday, Oct. 13, 2025, in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.
© AP Photo / Evan Vucci
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump landed in Egypt's city of Sharm-el-Sheikh ahead of the Gaza Peace Summit, according to a live broadcast.
On Saturday, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi's office said the summit would take place on October 13 and would bring together leaders from more than 20 countries. The event will be co-chaired by Sisi and Trump.
On October 9, the US president announced that Israel and the Palestinian movement Hamas had reached an agreement to implement the first phase of a Gaza peace plan. In the first phase, Hamas released Israeli hostages, and Israel started to withdraw its forces to an agreed line in the strip and release hundreds of Palestinians from Israeli prisons, including many serving life sentences on terrorism charges.
🚨🇪🇬 Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi receives Donald Trump upon his arrival in Sharm el-Sheikh to participate in the peace summit https://t.co/xxqjciSMki pic.twitter.com/JkoglVQD5t— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) October 13, 2025
🚨 Trump arrives at the venue of the Gaza peace summit https://t.co/hWOPsw3N5O pic.twitter.com/KuXwmccenP— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) October 13, 2025
🚨🇪🇬🇺🇸 Egypt's President as-Sisi welcomes Trump for Gaza peace summit pic.twitter.com/zNTIAzRy0L— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) October 13, 2025
DETAILS TO FOLLOW