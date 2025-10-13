https://sputnikglobe.com/20251013/trump-lands-in-egypts-sharm-el-sheikh-ahead-of-gaza-peace-summit-1122954847.html

Trump Lands in Egypt's Sharm-el-Sheikh Ahead of Gaza Peace Summit

Trump Lands in Egypt's Sharm-el-Sheikh Ahead of Gaza Peace Summit

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump landed in Egypt's city of Sharm-el-Sheikh ahead of the Gaza Peace Summit, according to a live broadcast.

2025-10-13T15:06+0000

2025-10-13T15:06+0000

2025-10-13T15:08+0000

world

middle east

donald trump

egypt

israel

palestine

summit

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/0d/1122954689_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_278c39c01fdf229cda7517f5d3bf4048.jpg

On Saturday, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi's office said the summit would take place on October 13 and would bring together leaders from more than 20 countries. The event will be co-chaired by Sisi and Trump. On October 9, the US president announced that Israel and the Palestinian movement Hamas had reached an agreement to implement the first phase of a Gaza peace plan. In the first phase, Hamas released Israeli hostages, and Israel started to withdraw its forces to an agreed line in the strip and release hundreds of Palestinians from Israeli prisons, including many serving life sentences on terrorism charges.DETAILS TO FOLLOW

egypt

israel

palestine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

trump gaza peace summit