Trump Lands in Egypt's Sharm-el-Sheikh Ahead of Gaza Peace Summit
Trump Lands in Egypt's Sharm-el-Sheikh Ahead of Gaza Peace Summit
US President Donald Trump landed in Egypt's city of Sharm-el-Sheikh ahead of the Gaza Peace Summit, according to a live broadcast.
On Saturday, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi's office said the summit would take place on October 13 and would bring together leaders from more than 20 countries. The event will be co-chaired by Sisi and Trump. On October 9, the US president announced that Israel and the Palestinian movement Hamas had reached an agreement to implement the first phase of a Gaza peace plan. In the first phase, Hamas released Israeli hostages, and Israel started to withdraw its forces to an agreed line in the strip and release hundreds of Palestinians from Israeli prisons, including many serving life sentences on terrorism charges.DETAILS TO FOLLOW
Trump Lands in Egypt's Sharm-el-Sheikh Ahead of Gaza Peace Summit

15:06 GMT 13.10.2025 (Updated: 15:08 GMT 13.10.2025)
Being updated
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump landed in Egypt's city of Sharm-el-Sheikh ahead of the Gaza Peace Summit, according to a live broadcast.
On Saturday, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi's office said the summit would take place on October 13 and would bring together leaders from more than 20 countries. The event will be co-chaired by Sisi and Trump.
On October 9, the US president announced that Israel and the Palestinian movement Hamas had reached an agreement to implement the first phase of a Gaza peace plan. In the first phase, Hamas released Israeli hostages, and Israel started to withdraw its forces to an agreed line in the strip and release hundreds of Palestinians from Israeli prisons, including many serving life sentences on terrorism charges.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
