From Farms to Tech: China Has Plenty of Ways to Hit Back at US' 100% Tariffs

From Farms to Tech: China Has Plenty of Ways to Hit Back at US' 100% Tariffs

China has warned it will respond if US President Donald Trump ramps up the tariff war. How may Beijing retaliate?

"China can replace the US on many products, but the US cannot replace China, if not in many years of new investments," Fabio Massimo Parenti, associate professor of international political economy at China Foreign Affairs University, tells Sputnik.Parenti pinpoints where China could hit the US where it hurts most: Additionally, "China produces 75% of lithium battery and controls the main global chains of solar panels," says Parenti.Processing and refining capacity cannot be replicated quickly, the pundit underscores, therefore the US would need at least three years or even more to delink from Chinese suppliers and intermediaries.

