From Farms to Tech: China Has Plenty of Ways to Hit Back at US' 100% Tariffs

China has warned it will respond if US President Donald Trump ramps up the tariff war. How may Beijing retaliate?
"China can replace the US on many products, but the US cannot replace China, if not in many years of new investments," Fabio Massimo Parenti, associate professor of international political economy at China Foreign Affairs University, tells Sputnik.
Parenti pinpoints where China could hit the US where it hurts most:
Financial sector: by reducing dollar-denominated reserve assets
Agricultural sector: by buying soybean, pork meat, maize and other products from other producers like Brazil, Argentina, or in Africa
Defense, aerospace, other tech sectors: by expanding rare earth export restrictions
Additionally, "China produces 75% of lithium battery and controls the main global chains of solar panels," says Parenti.
"Therefore, it can put new restrictions to final products and components that will affect US economy."
Processing and refining capacity cannot be replicated quickly, the pundit underscores, therefore the US would need at least three years or even more to delink from Chinese suppliers and intermediaries.
"If Beijing restricts exports and shipments, the US and allies face immediate supply bottlenecks and industrial delays. The US cannot easily replace inputs and machinery for chips and other products," Parenti concludes.