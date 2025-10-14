https://sputnikglobe.com/20251014/gold-silver-hit-new-all-time-highs-1122957290.html
Gold, Silver Hit New All-Time Highs
As of 04:20 GMT, the price of December gold futures on the Comex exchange in New York was trading up 1% at $4,174.45 per ounce.December silver futures were up 3.35% at $52.12 per ounce.
Exchange prices for gold and silver hit new all-time highs on Tuesday morning, exceeding $4,150 and $52 per troy ounce, respectively, according to trading data.
