Sputnik International
Gold, Silver Hit New All-Time Highs
Gold, Silver Hit New All-Time Highs
Sputnik International
Exchange prices for gold and silver hit new all-time highs on Tuesday morning, exceeding $4,150 and $52 per troy ounce, respectively, according to trading data.
As of 04:20 GMT, the price of December gold futures on the Comex exchange in New York was trading up 1% at $4,174.45 per ounce.December silver futures were up 3.35% at $52.12 per ounce.
Gold, Silver Hit New All-Time Highs

07:33 GMT 14.10.2025
© Sputnik / Ilya NaymushinGold bars of the highest standard of 99.99 percent purity
Gold bars of the highest standard of 99.99 percent purity - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.10.2025
© Sputnik / Ilya Naymushin
Exchange prices for gold and silver hit new all-time highs on Tuesday morning, exceeding $4,150 and $52 per troy ounce, respectively, according to trading data.
As of 04:20 GMT, the price of December gold futures on the Comex exchange in New York was trading up 1% at $4,174.45 per ounce.
December silver futures were up 3.35% at $52.12 per ounce.
